Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s basketball rolls past Northern Arizona in 73-55 victory
Michigan State men’s basketball defeated Northern Arizona 73-55 in the first game of the 2022-2023 season on Monday night. Prior to the game, Michigan State announced that it would honor two players with a patch on its jerseys this season. The patch features the No. 5 and No. 24 alongside a Spartan Helmet logo. The numbers honor Adreian Payne and Stan Washington, respectively, both of whom passed away in the last year. Payne played for MSU from 2010-2014, leading MSU to the Elite Eight in his final season. Washington played for MSU from 1963-1966 and finished his career at the program ranked second in scoring.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State’s Men’s Basketball: Season Preview
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans finished a frustrating 2021-2022 season with a record of 23-13 (11-9 in the Big Ten). The ‘21-’22 campaign saw the MSU men’s basketball team being unable to defend effectively enough to overcome its surprising efficiency struggles, including the season-long dip in scoring efficiency from five-star freshman guard Max Christie (who never quite emerged as an offensive star).
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks preview
The Michigan State Spartans begin another season of men’s college basketball tonight as the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks visit the Breslin Center. It marks a number of firsts for both teams including the first time the two will play one another. Most recently, Chris Fowler was on the coaching staff...
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Mel Tucker was “proud” of the way Michigan State played against Illinois
Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media on Monday, following the Spartans’ 23-15 victory over No. 16 Illinois. Tucker opened the press conference expressing how “proud” he was of the way his team played on Saturday. Michigan State’s running game got going a...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State women’s soccer falls to Penn State in Big Ten final, will face Milwaukee in NCAA Tournament
Michigan State women’s soccer fell to Penn State on Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. The final score was 3-2. After defeating both Minnesota and Nebraska in the first two rounds, MSU couldn’t get past the Nittany Lions for a second time around. Earlier in the season, MSU shocked Penn State on the road for an upset victory.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Michigan State redshirt sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay has been named as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Haladay recorded nine total tackles, including a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss, and a half-sack in Michigan State’s 23-15 win over No. 16 Illinois this past weekend. This was also the seventh-straight game in which Haladay recorded at least six tackles.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State hockey sweeps Wisconsin as Erik Middendorf, Dylan St. Cyr shine
Michigan State men’s ice hockey swept Wisconsin this weekend, improving to 6-3-1 on the season. Senior winger Erik Middendorf scored his first four goals of the season on Friday and both freshman defenseman Viktor Hurtig and graduate defenseman Justin Jallen scored their first points. Game 1: 5-0 victory. Michigan...
theonlycolors.com
Rutgers at Michigan State football set for Noon kickoff on Big Ten Network
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 11 matchup against Rutgers has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and is set to begin at noon Eastern Time. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights return to Spartan Stadium for the first time since the 2020 season...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State goes on the road and stuns No. 16 Illinois, 23-15
After a week of off-the-field distractions, the Michigan State football team traveled to Champaign to take on No. 16-ranked Illinois. The Spartans went on the road and shocked the Fighting Illini by a final score of 23-15. Michigan State kept its bowl hopes alive, improving to 4-5 on the season...
theonlycolors.com
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini
Michigan State returns to Memorial Stadium (the Illinois one, not the Indiana or Nebraska one) in Champaign for the first time since 2016 to take on No. 16 Illinois. The Fighting Illini also rank No. 14 in this week’s AP Poll and No. 13 in this week’s AFCA Coaches Poll. The Spartans also face off against Bret Bielema on the opposite sideline for the first time since defeating his then No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers 16-13 in Madison on Oct. 27, 2012. Bielema is in his second year at Illinois and has the Illini 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten action.
theonlycolors.com
Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Illinois
The Michigan State Spartans travel to Champaign to take on the No. 16-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini for a matchup under the lights on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Big Ten Network. Michigan State will return to the field after a loss to the Michigan Wolverines and the fallout...
Comments / 0