East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Michigan State men’s basketball rolls past Northern Arizona in 73-55 victory

Michigan State men’s basketball defeated Northern Arizona 73-55 in the first game of the 2022-2023 season on Monday night. Prior to the game, Michigan State announced that it would honor two players with a patch on its jerseys this season. The patch features the No. 5 and No. 24 alongside a Spartan Helmet logo. The numbers honor Adreian Payne and Stan Washington, respectively, both of whom passed away in the last year. Payne played for MSU from 2010-2014, leading MSU to the Elite Eight in his final season. Washington played for MSU from 1963-1966 and finished his career at the program ranked second in scoring.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State’s Men’s Basketball: Season Preview

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans finished a frustrating 2021-2022 season with a record of 23-13 (11-9 in the Big Ten). The ‘21-’22 campaign saw the MSU men’s basketball team being unable to defend effectively enough to overcome its surprising efficiency struggles, including the season-long dip in scoring efficiency from five-star freshman guard Max Christie (who never quite emerged as an offensive star).
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks preview

The Michigan State Spartans begin another season of men’s college basketball tonight as the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks visit the Breslin Center. It marks a number of firsts for both teams including the first time the two will play one another. Most recently, Chris Fowler was on the coaching staff...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State women’s soccer falls to Penn State in Big Ten final, will face Milwaukee in NCAA Tournament

Michigan State women’s soccer fell to Penn State on Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. The final score was 3-2. After defeating both Minnesota and Nebraska in the first two rounds, MSU couldn’t get past the Nittany Lions for a second time around. Earlier in the season, MSU shocked Penn State on the road for an upset victory.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Michigan State redshirt sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay has been named as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Haladay recorded nine total tackles, including a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss, and a half-sack in Michigan State’s 23-15 win over No. 16 Illinois this past weekend. This was also the seventh-straight game in which Haladay recorded at least six tackles.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State goes on the road and stuns No. 16 Illinois, 23-15

After a week of off-the-field distractions, the Michigan State football team traveled to Champaign to take on No. 16-ranked Illinois. The Spartans went on the road and shocked the Fighting Illini by a final score of 23-15. Michigan State kept its bowl hopes alive, improving to 4-5 on the season...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
theonlycolors.com

Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini

Michigan State returns to Memorial Stadium (the Illinois one, not the Indiana or Nebraska one) in Champaign for the first time since 2016 to take on No. 16 Illinois. The Fighting Illini also rank No. 14 in this week’s AP Poll and No. 13 in this week’s AFCA Coaches Poll. The Spartans also face off against Bret Bielema on the opposite sideline for the first time since defeating his then No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers 16-13 in Madison on Oct. 27, 2012. Bielema is in his second year at Illinois and has the Illini 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten action.
EAST LANSING, MI

