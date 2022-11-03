Iowa high school volleyball state championship highlights and scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores of our Siouxland high school volleyball teams that competed in the IGHSAU State Finals.
CLASS 2A
#2 Western Christian 3, #1 Dike-New Hartford 2
CLASS 3A
#2 Assumption 3, #4 Sioux Center 0Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0