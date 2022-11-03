ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa high school volleyball state championship highlights and scores

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aioUi_0ixxKFMm00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores of our Siouxland high school volleyball teams that competed in the IGHSAU State Finals.

CLASS 2A

#2 Western Christian 3, #1 Dike-New Hartford 2

CLASS 3A

#2 Assumption 3, #4 Sioux Center 0

