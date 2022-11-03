ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs Set for Monday’s Season Opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The last time the Yale men's basketball team played was in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March against Purdue in Milwaukee. The Bulldogs begin their quest to return to the post season in 2022-23 on Monday night when Sarah Lawrence visits Lee Amphitheater. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Men's Hockey Falls to No. 15 Harvard

BOSTON, Mass. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to No. 15 Harvard, 4-0, at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 1-3-0 overall and 1-3-0 in the ECAC, while the Crimson improved to 4-0-0 overall and 4-0-0 in the conference. How It Happened. Harvard...
Bargman, Ray Help No. 8 Bulldogs Blank No. 14 Princeton

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Two third period goals powered the No. 8 Yale women's hockey team to a 2-0 victory over No. 14 Princeton at Ingalls Rink. The win puts the Bulldogs at 4-0-0 on the season and 4-0-0 in ECAC play, while the Tigers fell to 1-3-0 overall and 1-3-0 in conference play.
