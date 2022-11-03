Read full article on original website
wvtf.org
A look at how early votes will be counted in Virginia this year
Early vote counts will work a bit differently this year. The idea of the election night mirage created worry in Virginia among Democrats and Republicans, who grew increasingly concerned as election results were coming in but the early votes had yet to be counted. Republican Senator David Suetterlein of Roanoke...
WSLS
The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats
DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
WSLS
Virginia General Election Results for Martinsville on Nov. 8, 2022
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Martinsville here. This includes how the city voted in the District 9 House of Representatives race and the Martinsville City Council race. Martinsville. In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 3,054 votes in...
WLOS.com
Election night in North Carolina: Here's what to expect once polls close
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is right around the corner!. In preparation for the big day, the North Carolina State Board of Elections released a step-by-step guide of what voters can expect once polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The board says this in part, "to ensure that routine and required election procedures are not misconstrued or misrepresented."
WXII 12
New Section of the I-74 Northern Beltway is open to the public
RURAL HALL, N.C. — A new section of the Interstate 74 Northern Beltway is now open to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning in the new section to celebrate. Engineers for the project tell WXII that completing it is a tremendous achievement. They said the project...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina
The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
WSLS
Local referendum general election results on Nov. 8, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. Across our region, there are four referendums on ballots. Voters in Alleghany County, Covington, Lexington and Pittsylvania County will have a referendum on their ballot. Referendums. Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed...
WBTV
North Carolina voters surpass 2 million ballots cast during early voting period
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in North Carolina surpassed the two million ballot mark on Saturday afternoon, officials posted on social media. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), voters had cast about 2,072,000 ballots across the state as of 1:30 p.m. NCSBE expects that number to...
Mount Airy News
State probing city election complaint
The N.C. State Board of Elections is investigating a complaint involving the Mount Airy municipal election — specifically alleged violations surrounding a mailout sent by a local political action committee promoting certain candidates. Surry County Director of Elections Michella Huff confirmed Thursday afternoon that her office did receive a...
WSLS
Roanoke leaders discuss gun violence report
ROANOKE, Va. – On the heels of weekend gun violence in Star City, Roanoke City Council got a status report on October gun violence. Chief Sam Roman said 31 firearms were seized in October – 316 year-to-date. More than 200 felony warrants were issued and there were more...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 20 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
Courthouse News Service
In win for GOP, Virginia county ordered to assign new poll workers
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — With just days to go before the midterm election, a state judge on Wednesday ordered a county in northern Virginia to change its lineup of poll workers to ensure more precincts have both Republicans and Democrats overseeing voting. The ruling is a victory for the...
WSLS
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion after no winning ticket
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot once again saw no winner. The jackpot now grows to a whopping $1.9 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with a cash option of $929 million. While there was no jackpot winner, one winning $50,000 ticket was bought in Amherst. The Virginia Lottery says 284,636 tickets...
WSLS
Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch
WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WSLS
Roanoke City Council candidates: The three Independent candidates looking to earn your vote
ROANOKE, Va. – There is less than a week until people in the City of Roanoke will be voting for three city council seats, choosing between nine candidates: three Democrats, three Republicans, and three Independents. Independent candidates include Jamaal Jackson, Preston Tyler, and David Bowers. Bowers is no stranger...
Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records
One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
Supply woes continue a week after diesel shortage alert for Southeastern US, including North Carolina, Virginia
The low supply has left the Southeastern United States with just 25 days worth of diesel fuel.
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
