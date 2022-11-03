ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Private Significant Other

Michael Strahan is a very public person, starring for the New York Giants before getting into television and other prominent businesses, but he keeps his personal life pretty private. However, the legendary NFL star does have a girlfriend, according to reports. Strahan and Kayla Quick have reportedly been dating for...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: New Video Of Charlie Woods On Range Goes Viral

In football, everyone is waiting on Arch Manning. In basketball, they're waiting on Bronny James. In golf, they're waiting for Charlie Woods to go pro, and every time he goes to the range, the eyes follow. There's a new video of Tiger Woods' son practicing on the golf range and...
The Spun

Look: There Are 3 Favorites For Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend

Tom Brady is currently enjoying single man life. The legendary NFL quarterback officially got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, last month. Brady, 45, had been married to Bundchen since 2009. They have two children together. Will Brady be single for long, though?. The now-eligible bachelor has already been...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Star Golfer's Father Is Tragically Dead At 63

Tragedy has struck the golf community this weekend. The father of one of the sport's top players has tragically died at the age of 63. Bryson DeChambeau's dad, Jon, passed away following a battle with kidney disease, according to reports. The star golfer shared the news on social media. “Love...
The Spun

Telling Details Emerge From Gisele's Life Before Divorce

Telling details have emerged from what Gisele Bundchen's life was like before her divorce from Tom Brady. While Gisele Bundchen is on her own now, she had reportedly been living an independent life for several years. The legendary supermodel has been pretty independent, even before divorcing the legendary NFL quarterback,...
The Spun

Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93

Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old. Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep. "He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Musical Guest Who Went Viral On College GameDay

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Athens, Georgia ahead of a massive showdown between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. Before the action kicks off, though, College GameDay took center stage. Singer Megan Moroney performed her hit song, Tennessee Orange, during the show and fans couldn't get enough.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Howard Stern Reveals His 'Fear' With Herschel Walker

We're less than 24 hours away from Election Day. Former NFL and college football star, Herschel Walker, could win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Walker is running for office out of the state of Georgia. This does not sit well with Howard Stern. The prominent radio host voiced his...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Golf World Thrilled With Tiger Woods Match Announcement

Monday morning, the next edition of "The Match" was announced and Woods will be playing in it. "Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Saturday, Dec. 10th in the next edition of TNT's "The Match.'" This will be a fun one. Who's excited?. We...
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The World Series Result

Erin Andrews is mostly known for her football coverage, but she has a pretty strong baseball connection, too. The Fox Sports sideline reporter used to call some major baseball events for Fox Sports. This weekend, she shared her reaction to the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. "Awww Dusty Baker....
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Legendary NFL Star Reveals He Stands With Kyrie Irving

A legendary NFL star is standing with Kyrie Irving. This week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for at least five games. Irving had shared a link to an antisemitic film on Amazon and basically doubled-down on his decision despite being pressed by reporters. Ultimately, Irving kind...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Look: Giants Fans React To Troubling Bye Week Injury

About 99.99-percent of players who go into the bye week emerge refreshed thanks to the extra week of rest. But for New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, the bye week turned into a nightmare. McKinney took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he suffered a hand injury while riding...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Khloe Kardashian Shimmers in Edgy Bronze LaQuan Smith Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards

Khloe Kardashian arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday in a striking look by LaQuan Smith, wearing a sculpted bronze cutout dress for the occasion. The one-shouldered gown featured a mock neckline, train and an asymmetrical cutout that went across her arm, chest and midsection. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks For makeup, she did a smoky eye and a matte rose lip. Her hair was pulled back into a bun.  To coordinate her look, Khloe wore...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Vick

Few NFL players this century have been as exciting to watch as Michael Vick. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick starred in the league for more than a decade, playing for the Falcons and Eagles, before retiring. Vick now does NFL coverage for FOX Sports. The former Virginia...
The Spun

The Next Edition Of 'The Match' Has Been Announced

"Capital One's The Match" is back. And this time it's between a foursome of golf heavyweights. On Monday, it was officially announced that a pairing of Tiger Woods and World No. 1 Rory McIlroy will face-off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in Florida next month. The group, which has...
BELLEAIR, FL
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

