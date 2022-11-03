Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Goldman Sachs Says China Is Still ‘Months Away' From Reopening
"The actual reopening is still months away as elderly vaccination rates remain low and case fatality rates appear high among those unvaccinated based on Hong Kong official data," Goldman Sachs said in a note. The firm estimates that a full reopening could bring a 20% rally in the Chinese equity...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Carvana — Carvana shares shed 15.64%, with trading briefly halted at one point due to volatility. The sell-off comes after the used-car seller's worst day ever on Friday, when the company had an earnings miss and Morgan Stanley pulled its rating and price target for the stock.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount
Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Take-Two Stock Tumbles After It Cuts Outlook
Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected. Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airlines Face Fragile Winter, Ryanair CEO Says After Record Summer Profits
Ryanair posted record summer profits, but adverse developments in Ukraine or with Covid-19 make the sector fragile, airline CEO Michael O'Leary warned. The Irish airline posted its largest ever after-tax profit for the six months to September at 1.37 billion euros ($1.37 billion) Monday. Ryanair on Monday reported record summer...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Barry Diller Says Twitter Is a Toy for Elon Musk
Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday that Twitter will be a "much smaller business" under Elon Musk. Diller said he thinks Musk will figure out how to improve Twitter and make it more appealing, but he is not convinced that it will become the next super-app.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Exports Unexpectedly Shrink in October, Badly Missing Expectations for Growth
BEIJING — China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the U.S. and EU, according Chinese customs data released Monday. China's exports fell by 0.3% in October from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How We Chose the Companies on CNBC's First-Ever Top Startups for the Enterprise List
Digital transformation is the CNBC Technology Executive Council's reason for being – CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs from industries across the economy share ideas about the latest technology to meet customer needs, improve employee productivity and mitigate risk. The idea for a list of enterprise-focused, technology-driven startups powering digital transformation,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
This 40-Year-Old Cut His Hours From 100 to 35 a Week—and Grew His Business to Over $12 Million in Revenue
Barnaby Lashbrooke, 40, built his first business at 17. The Birmingham, England, native started a website hosting company that quickly grew to thousands of users, and with them, his need to put in more hours. "Sometimes I'd do 24, 36 hours straight," he says. This was the case even after he hired a small team.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Taxation Is a Blunt Instrument, IATA Chief Willie Walsh Says: ‘The Carrot Is Far More Effective Than the Stick'
"Quite honestly, all of the evidence that we have available shows that the carrot is far more effective than the stick," Willie Walsh tells CNBC. Despite being a crucial cog in the global economy, the environmental footprint of aviation is significant. Walsh strikes an optimistic tone about his sector's prospects...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
EU Says It Has Serious Concerns About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
From Teslas to BMWs, Cars Are Piling Up on Land and at Sea in German Port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Virgin Orbit Raises $25 Million From Branson's Conglomerate as Cash Reserve Dwindles
Virgin Orbit announced that Richard Branson's Virgin Group, an existing shareholder, made a $25 million investment on Nov. 4. The company, which uses a modified 747 jet to launch satellites with its rockets, brought in revenue of $30.9 million during the third quarter and had $71.2 million in cash on hand at the end of the period.
