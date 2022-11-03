Read full article on original website
Area food pantries are seeing less donations and more need ahead of the holidays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Donations are down and demand is high at area food pantries. It comes as they’re expecting an even more people heading into the holidays. HACAP provides food to more than 70 food pantries across seven eastern Iowa counties. They say there is a 40% increase in need right now across that service area. Higher prices for just about everything, are leading more people to rely on food pantries for groceries.
Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation
Sunshine Circle holds annual sale at Dubuque hospital
Cedar Rapids manufacturer Raining Rose looking to hire more employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You might call them the best kept secret in Cedar Rapids, but there’s a good chance you’ve used one of their products. “Raining Rose is a contract manufacturer, we manufacture personal body care items,” said Nate Robson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Raining Rose. “Mainly, lip balms, lotion, sunscreen, deodorants. We continue to expand what we currently offer, but you’ll never see the Raining Rose label on products in stores. We produce products for other brands.”
Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor Group celebrates milestone
Thrift stores seeing boost amid inflation
Kirkwood Community College President retiring
Area food pantries are seeing less donations and more need ahead of...
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth.
Univ. of Iowa students raise money for peers in Colombia
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As students come in and out of Phillips Hall, some drop their cans in the bin next to the entrance. Every Monday, those recyclables mean more than just reducing a carbon footprint. It’s because of a can drive, started by third-year student Mia Gales. The...
Cedar Rapids Public Library holds fall sale
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The local nonprofit Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library is holding their annual fall book sale this weekend. The sale allowed people to buy books at a discounted price. It usually raises between $10,000 to 15,000 for the Cedar Rapids Library which will go towards things like literacy programs.
Candy wrappers taking toll on recycling centers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republic Services, a solid waste, and recycling company in Linn County said people throwing candy wrappers in the recycling is a problem following Halloween. Republic Services Sales Manager Ali Hayford said plastic bags were the largest issue they face. Much like those bags, she said...
Johnson County shares plans for Windham Village ahead of public hearing
Johnson County shares plans for Windham Village ahead of public hearing
Delicious squash recipes are in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares delicious squash recipes in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Acorn and butternut squash are in full supply this time of year. These nutrition-packed fruits offer a surplus of nutrients and are incredibly versatile. Winter squash are fat free, cholesterol free and sodium free, yet are rich in vitamin C, fiber, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and antioxidants. Try experimenting with your acorn or butternut squash by adding it to soup, pizza, lasagna or gratin. You can also roast, mash, bake, make squash fries or combine them with garlic, beans and corn. What about dessert? Winter squash can be baked with dried fruit and nuts or baked with sugar and topped with Greek yogurt and walnut halves.
Iowa thrift stores do record business during inflation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As inflation continues to impact businesses across the country, some thrift stores in Iowa are reporting a boom in business as families look for ways to save. Shaun Clasen was at Style Encore Sunday afternoon searching for a good thrift store find. “I like to...
Iowa farmers markets move indoors for the season
Just as the outdoor farmers market season ends in Iowa, the indoor market season begins. Already, indoor markets have started in West Branch, Waverly, Decorah and elsewhere, while others are slated to start soon. One notable absence this season is the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, which ended both its indoor...
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus. Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.
Disabled Veterans Deer Hunt helps 10 veterans hunt and connect with each other
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten disabled veterans came from as far away as North Carolina to participate in the annual Disabled Veterans Deer Hunt organized by the Solon-based nonprofit ‘Iowa Veterans Outdoor Experience.’. The veterans went hunting in Sugar Bottom Campground just east of North Liberty. One veteran,...
Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff
An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
