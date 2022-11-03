Read full article on original website
50 years after historic Detroit election, Erma Henderson's legacy lives on
On Tuesday, Election Day, the Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson will open the doors of her church early to the surrounding neighborhood. And once those doors are open, Watson hopes the people will keep rolling in — all morning, all through the afternoon, and into the early evening — because West Side Unity Church, 4727 Joy Road, will be a polling place serving voters in precinct 447. ...
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit public school figure Tyrone Winfrey dead at 63
Tyrone Winfrey, who was intimately involved in the Detroit Public School system as both a former school board president and advocate for children as a host of back-to-school events and other community affairs, died over the weekend. The 63-year-old lost his battle with prostate cancer after five years.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge rejects Michigan GOP SOS candidate’s request to disqualify absentee ballots in Detroit
A judge has rejected a request by Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo to disqualify mail-in ballots from Detroit in the Nov. 8 election. Just weeks before the general election in Michigan, candidate Karamo filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify absentee ballots in only the city of Detroit, and instead require Detroit voters to vote in person on Nov. 8. The Republican’s lawsuit claimed that the absentee ballot counting system in Detroit is flawed and violates election law.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit expungement fair
Detroit – On Saturday the Oak Grove A.M.E Church in Detroit will host and Expungement Fair for people who would like to have their criminal records expunged. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. at the Johnson Recreation Center located at 8550 Chippewa Street om Detroit. Attorneys...
Police seek 2 suspects after armed carjacking in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the community as they search for two suspects involved in a carjacking in Detroit.The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at about 8 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old female was sitting in her car when she was approached by an armed suspect, who ordered her to get out of her vehicle, a blue 2020 Ford Fusion. Then, that suspect and another suspect got into her vehicle and fled the scene.No one was injured. The vehicle was later recovered. Police say the first suspect was described as a male with dreadlocks and wearing a black jacket that had red and white on it. The second suspect was an unarmed female.If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
6 Detroit residents accused of kidnapping, beating woman they thought was involved in carjacking
DETROIT – Six Detroit residents have been charged after they kidnapped a woman they wrongly believed was involved in a carjacking and beat her for information about the crime, officials said. An indictment was unsealed Thursday (Nov. 3) and revealed that six people were charged Oct. 12 in the...
Man, woman carjack young Detroit woman sitting in her car at apartment complex, DPD asking for tips
The search is on for a man and woman who carjacked a Detroit woman while she was sitting in her car last week at an apartment complex on Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down
DEARBORN, Mich. – 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., burned down in less than an hour. If you were living in Metro Detroit in the 1940s or 1950s, there’s a really strong chance you visited the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn.
Detroit News
Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots
Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Promote the Vote works to keep Michigan voters safe on Election Day
DETROIT – Election Day in Michigan is Tuesday, and some voters are uncertain about the atmosphere at polling locations. To ease the minds of voters, various organizers from Promote the Vote came together at the Detroit Hispanic Headquarters in Corktown to show voters how to safely cast their votes.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman finds man dead in Detroit apartment after hearing gunshot while talking to him over phone
DETROIT – A woman who heard a gunshot while she was talking to a man over the phone went to his Detroit apartment, saw a bullet hole in the door, and found him dead, according to officials. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) in the 19200...
Man fatally struck by car on Lodge Freeway in Detroit early Sunday morning
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning, while walking across the Lodge Freeway, Michigan State Police said. At approximately 1:38 a.m., the man was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on M-10 near W. Grand Blvd. His body was split in half, authorities said. The pedestrian was near...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man detained after exposing himself on JetBlue flight at Detroit Metro Airport, officials say
ROMULUS, Mich. – A man was detained at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport after authorities received reports he had exposed himself on his flight Monday afternoon. The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a report that a man exposed himself on a JetBlue flight late Monday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Demolition giving returning citizens another chance, neighborhoods a rebirth
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A program that gives returning citizens a second chance and forgotten neighborhoods new life is having an incredible impact on Detroit's west side. The city of Detroit is busy boarding up abandoned homes, like a burned-out one on the city's west side. Marcus Williams is the team leader on this project and just a couple of years ago, he wasn't in this place. Instead, he was in jail for beating up a guy who attacked a relative.
Detroit voter turnout estimated around 30%, large drop from 2018
Despite a contentious ballot proposal and no-reason absentee voting, election officials in the city of Detroit are anticipating turnout to be roughly 10% lower than the last gubernatorial election...
Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications
(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here.
Judge notes confusion, lack of evidence in Karamo’s Detroit absentee ballot suit
As arguments concluded in a lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots just days before the midterm election, lawyers for the plaintiff – Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo – had not proven the widespread voter fraud that prompted their action, a judge indicated. They argue massive fraud...
