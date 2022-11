Love, engagement, and professional success? San Diego native Liz Woods, 30, was first introduced to 90 Day Fiancé fans during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life as none other than Ed “Big Ed” Brown’s love interest. Ed, 57, has been a 90 Day staple for years, gaining international recognition due to his failed romance with Rose Vega, 26, a Filipino woman he met online. While Ed and Liz’s relationship has endured a rollercoaster of drama, there’s one element of the breakthrough star’s life that is more or less established – her job. Keep reading to learn everything we know about Liz’s career and how she makes a living.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO