Area food pantries are seeing less donations and more need ahead of the holidays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Donations are down and demand is high at area food pantries. It comes as they’re expecting an even more people heading into the holidays. HACAP provides food to more than 70 food pantries across seven eastern Iowa counties. They say there is a 40% increase in need right now across that service area. Higher prices for just about everything, are leading more people to rely on food pantries for groceries.
Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation
Sunshine Circle holds annual sale at Dubuque hospital
Cedar Rapids manufacturer Raining Rose looking to hire more employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You might call them the best kept secret in Cedar Rapids, but there’s a good chance you’ve used one of their products. “Raining Rose is a contract manufacturer, we manufacture personal body care items,” said Nate Robson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Raining Rose. “Mainly, lip balms, lotion, sunscreen, deodorants. We continue to expand what we currently offer, but you’ll never see the Raining Rose label on products in stores. We produce products for other brands.”
Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor Group celebrates milestone
Kirkwood Community College President retiring
Johnson County shares plans for Windham Village ahead of public hearing
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Univ. of Iowa students raise money for peers in Colombia
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As students come in and out of Phillips Hall, some drop their cans in the bin next to the entrance. Every Monday, those recyclables mean more than just reducing a carbon footprint. It’s because of a can drive, started by third-year student Mia Gales. The...
Cedar Rapids Public Library holds fall sale
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The local nonprofit Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library is holding their annual fall book sale this weekend. The sale allowed people to buy books at a discounted price. It usually raises between $10,000 to 15,000 for the Cedar Rapids Library which will go towards things like literacy programs.
Thrift stores seeing boost amid inflation
Iowa thrift stores do record business during inflation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As inflation continues to impact businesses across the country, some thrift stores in Iowa are reporting a boom in business as families look for ways to save. Shaun Clasen was at Style Encore Sunday afternoon searching for a good thrift store find. “I like to...
Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
Candy wrappers taking toll on recycling centers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republic Services, a solid waste, and recycling company in Linn County said people throwing candy wrappers in the recycling is a problem following Halloween. Republic Services Sales Manager Ali Hayford said plastic bags were the largest issue they face. Much like those bags, she said...
Disabled Veterans Deer Hunt helps 10 veterans hunt and connect with each other
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten disabled veterans came from as far away as North Carolina to participate in the annual Disabled Veterans Deer Hunt organized by the Solon-based nonprofit ‘Iowa Veterans Outdoor Experience.’. The veterans went hunting in Sugar Bottom Campground just east of North Liberty. One veteran,...
Three Johnson County law enforcement agencies introduce mental health liaison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three different law enforcement departments in Johnson County introduced their mental health liaison on Monday. Kieonna Pope will work with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Coralville and North Liberty Police Departments to respond to mental health crises and connect people with social services. The position is similar to the role other law enforcement department agencies like Cedar Rapids, Ottumwa, and Iowa City have created over the last five years.
Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus. Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.
Delicious squash recipes are in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares delicious squash recipes in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Acorn and butternut squash are in full supply this time of year. These nutrition-packed fruits offer a surplus of nutrients and are incredibly versatile. Winter squash are fat free, cholesterol free and sodium free, yet are rich in vitamin C, fiber, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and antioxidants. Try experimenting with your acorn or butternut squash by adding it to soup, pizza, lasagna or gratin. You can also roast, mash, bake, make squash fries or combine them with garlic, beans and corn. What about dessert? Winter squash can be baked with dried fruit and nuts or baked with sugar and topped with Greek yogurt and walnut halves.
A nice start to the week, cold front hits Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet start to your new work and school week. Clouds will slowly roll in throughout the day, likely limiting highs to the mid-40s north and lower 50s south. The wind should remain light. Tomorrow through Thursday, we’ll see a gradual warming trend with widespread 60s on Wednesday and some 70s on Thursday. Thursday night, a powerful cold front will send the temperature plummeting into the 20s along with very gusty wind. While most of the precipitation will be well north of us on Veterans Day, we may have some lingering, light snow showers. Should these occur, no accumulation is expected at this time. Plan on this November chill to last well into next week.
Vehicle catches fire in Fairfax accident
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 800 block of Eagle Drive. Responders arrived and discovered that the driver of a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas turned into a lot and struck an electrical box on the property, causing it to arc, which in turn caught the vehicle on fire.
