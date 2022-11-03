Read full article on original website
3 juveniles, driver injured after car crashes into DeKalb County prep school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A car drove into Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County Monday morning, according to police. At this time, very little is known about the situation; however, police said three juveniles were injured as a result of the accident. Thankfully, officers said none of the injuries are life-threatening.
Man steals Grady ambulance, arrested after he runs a red light, police say
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after Atlanta Police said he stole a Grady ambulance from 550 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, shortly after being made aware of the stolen ambulance an officer spotted an ambulance near Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive.
New images of suspect accused of critically wounding Henry County detention officer, killing another
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Officials are releasing new images of a suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Henry County detention officer and killing another person. On Monday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office released a video of the suspect, 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas, in order to "give more perspective to the suspect's body type."
Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
Multiple students injured when car crashes into elementary school classroom in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several students were injured after a car crashed into an elementary school classroom at Ivy Prep Academy in DeKalb County on Monday morning. DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department said four people were injured, including three children and the driver. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for...
Multiple injured, juvenile detained after apartment fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A total of 33 residents at an apartment complex in DeKalb County have been displaced and two injured after a fire early Monday morning. Fire officials said this all happened at a complex on Glenwood Road. DeKalb Police said a juvenile has been detained as...
Breaking: 3-vehicle crash Friday night in Walton County sends 1 driver to the hospital, 1 to jail
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 5, 2022) – A 3-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night sends one driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another to jail for driving under the influence. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC Ethan Smith, Vehicle 1, a Hyundai Santa Cruz, was traveling...
Bodycam video shows police arrest man they say was responsible for multiple killings
ATLANTA — Body camera footage from late October shows the moments that Atlanta police arrested a suspect wanted for multiple killings in several counties. Officers say they got an alert that the suspect’s car was spotted on Fairburn Road Southwest around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29. They say...
Gwinnett Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash on Ronald Reagan Parkway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. The crash happened when a car traveling eastbound sideswiped another and then proceeded to drive across the median where the vehicle struck another car traveling westbound. The driver of the...
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
Clayton County Police officer placed on administrative leave after deadly crash, GSP investigating
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County Police said Officer Cameron Pack, 24, was one of the officers responding to multiple reports of car break-ins at a local bar Friday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in College Park.
Police warning residents about rash of car break-ins in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are sending a stern warning to car owners after a rash of thefts in multiple neighborhoods in just one night. Officials say between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Saturday, around 50 cars were ransacked in the Douglasville neighborhoods of Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive, and Chicago Park.
Father grieving after son dies in crash involving Clayton County Police officer
CLAYTON, Ga. — The father of a driver killed after a police crash is overcome with grief. "My son is gone, man," Butler said with emotion as he paces the scene, where his oldest son Kelvontae Zikel Banks died. He was killed early Friday morning after getting to a...
Crash spills loaves of bread across I-285 near Dunwoody closing all westbound lanes
ATLANTA — A crash involving a tractor trailer caused quite the spill closing down all westbound lanes of I-285 near the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit on Sunday night. Loaves of bread were scattered across the busy interstate after police said two commercial vehicles were involved in a wreck. Lanes...
Man shot, killed during stolen car investigation, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed by a DeKalb County police officer following an investigation into a stolen car in his driveway, Georgia Bureau Investigation reported on Saturday. DeKalb County Police Department officers were sent in uniform to Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain regarding a stolen...
Suspect arrested in Alabama faces felony charges in multiple metro Atlanta counties, authorities say
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A suspect arrested in Alabama over the weekend will be extradited to Georgia in connection to multiple felony charges in Coweta County, Fulton County and Chattahoochee Hills, according to police. Last Friday,...
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road. The authorities have not disclosed the identities or the number of people involved in the accident.
Two sent to hospital after argument leads to shooting in Old Fourth Ward, police say
ATLANTA — Two men are in the hospital recovering after an argument turned violent Saturday night, police say. Atlanta Police said two groups got into an argument around 3 a.m. on Gartrell Street in the Old Fourth Ward area. One group was apparently in a car, while another was...
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
Man's date accused of stealing his truck, leading Coweta County deputies on 100 mph+ chase
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is accused of stealing her date's RAM truck and leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Coweta County, according to a report from the sheriff's office. It happened last Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. when a man called 911 to report his truck had...
