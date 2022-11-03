ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Liz Cheney is giving us a peek at what her future looks like

CNN — Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will be leaving Congress soon, but she has pledged to remain active in national politics – doing everything she can to keep Donald Trump from the White House and election deniers from winning political offices. We got a clearer look at...
WYOMING STATE
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman showed no signs of personal injury when confronted with clips of former President Donald Trump attacking her credentials. Mr Trump, who is both the subject of Ms Haberman’s new tell-all Confidence Man and once told the veteran White House reporter that she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview, had at times during his reign labelled her a “third-rate reporter” and attacked her personally in public screeds.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

For months, Trump has 'repeatedly' discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his 2024 running mate: journalist

Donald Trump has "repeatedly" discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his running mate, a journalist said. He's been discussing it since February, NYT magazine reporter Robert Draper told the Daily Beast. Trump is considering Greene because of her unflagging loyalty to him, Draper said. Former President Donald Trump has "repeatedly"...
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

A nervous-looking Thune seen in new January 6 video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In video released Thursday showing previously unseen footage from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Senator John Thune of South Dakota is seen in the background, rocking from foot to foot, as fellow lawmakers including House Speaker Pelosi (D-California), Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-New York) and Senate Minority Leader McConnell attempt to call for assistance.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 hearing to reveal new evidence as ex-president denies raping E Jean Carroll

At a hearing today, the January 6 House committee is expected to unveil “surprising” details about the US Capitol attack.Among the revelations expected are insights from the former president’s secret service detail and new information regarding the actions of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. The session will be streamed live at 1pm ET, and is likely to be the panel’s last public hearing before the midterm elections.Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that Donald Trump must give a deposition in a defamation lawsuit lodged by columnist E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in New York’s Bergdorf...
The Hill

It can happen here — It is happening here

In a now iconic George Carlin “Take-Offs and Put-Ons” comedy routine, delivered during the height of the Cold War, news anchor “Bill Bulletin” declares, “Russia and the United States are at war. Missiles have been fired by both sides. Washington and Moscow are in flames. Details on these and other stories in just a moment — after this word about your complexion.”
ARIZONA STATE
CBS New York

Trump mulling 2024 announcement in weeks after midterms, sources say

Former President Donald Trump is considering announcing another bid for the White House that could come soon after Tuesday's midterms, according to three Trump advisers and a Republican Party operative familiar with the former president's deliberations. The former president has been calling his donor base to inform loyalists of his thinking and solicit feedback.The precise timing and nature of an announcement is unclear. Three Trump advisers told CBS News that Nov. 14 is one possible date on their radar. One adviser said the date is still fluid. One source close to Trump said that it could come in the two...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
645K+
Followers
82K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy