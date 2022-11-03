Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney is giving us a peek at what her future looks like
CNN — Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will be leaving Congress soon, but she has pledged to remain active in national politics – doing everything she can to keep Donald Trump from the White House and election deniers from winning political offices. We got a clearer look at...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted to make her look worse in live interview
CNN responded with the full video of Kari Lake’s appearance on the network’s State of the Union programme after she claimed that her mic was muted. “For some reason, @CNN turned-down my audio on several occasions as I was speaking,” the GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee tweeted on Sunday.
Nancy Pelosi did what Donald Trump failed to do on January 6
CNN — Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence don’t see eye to eye on much of anything politically. They are not now, nor have they ever been — even during Pence’s time in Congress – allies or even friends. And yet, on January 6, 2021 –...
'It's game changing': Ukrainian commander gives CNN reporter a peek at a secret drone workshop
CNN correspondent Fred Pleitgen gets access to a secret Ukrainian military drone workshop that could be leveling the playing field in the war with Russia.
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
Ex-D.C. Cop Michael Fanone Shares Uncensored Opinion Of Kari Lake On Live TV
The Capitol riot survivor had choice words for Arizona's election-denying Republican nominee for governor.
Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman showed no signs of personal injury when confronted with clips of former President Donald Trump attacking her credentials. Mr Trump, who is both the subject of Ms Haberman’s new tell-all Confidence Man and once told the veteran White House reporter that she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview, had at times during his reign labelled her a “third-rate reporter” and attacked her personally in public screeds.
Trump aides are desperately trying to dissuade him from testifying to the January 6 panel on live TV: Rolling Stone
Trump's advisers really don't want him to testify to the January 6 panel, per Rolling Stone. A source told Rolling Stone they hope aides successfully "talked him out of it." However, the source said they were unsure if the advice "actually sunk in or stuck" with Trump. Former President Donald...
For months, Trump has 'repeatedly' discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his 2024 running mate: journalist
Donald Trump has "repeatedly" discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his running mate, a journalist said. He's been discussing it since February, NYT magazine reporter Robert Draper told the Daily Beast. Trump is considering Greene because of her unflagging loyalty to him, Draper said. Former President Donald Trump has "repeatedly"...
Republican senator under fire for racially charged comments at Trump rally
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) addressed crime and reparations while speaking at a rally held by former President Trump in Minden, Nevada. CNN's Jake Tapper and the State of the Union panel discuss the senator's racially charged comments.
Donald Trump 'Aggressively Pursued' Princess Diana After Her Divorce—Book
Donald Trump "aggressively pursued" Princess Diana following her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 and claimed, after her death, he could have "nailed her if I wanted to," according to a new biography. In an advance copy of The King: The Life of Charles III by Christopher Andersen seen by...
KELOLAND TV
A nervous-looking Thune seen in new January 6 video
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In video released Thursday showing previously unseen footage from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Senator John Thune of South Dakota is seen in the background, rocking from foot to foot, as fellow lawmakers including House Speaker Pelosi (D-California), Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-New York) and Senate Minority Leader McConnell attempt to call for assistance.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 hearing to reveal new evidence as ex-president denies raping E Jean Carroll
At a hearing today, the January 6 House committee is expected to unveil “surprising” details about the US Capitol attack.Among the revelations expected are insights from the former president’s secret service detail and new information regarding the actions of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. The session will be streamed live at 1pm ET, and is likely to be the panel’s last public hearing before the midterm elections.Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that Donald Trump must give a deposition in a defamation lawsuit lodged by columnist E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in New York’s Bergdorf...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US confirms ‘communications channels’ with Kremlin; Ukraine prepares for battle in Kherson streets
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly says talks with senior Russian officials continue ‘to reduce risk’; Ukrainian forces anticipate fierce fighting in southern city
Former President Trump faces deadline to hand over documents to the Jan. 6 Committee
After being subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Committee in October, former President Trump has until Friday to hand over the requested documents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBS News to discuss if Trump will cooperate.
It can happen here — It is happening here
In a now iconic George Carlin “Take-Offs and Put-Ons” comedy routine, delivered during the height of the Cold War, news anchor “Bill Bulletin” declares, “Russia and the United States are at war. Missiles have been fired by both sides. Washington and Moscow are in flames. Details on these and other stories in just a moment — after this word about your complexion.”
Trump mulling 2024 announcement in weeks after midterms, sources say
Former President Donald Trump is considering announcing another bid for the White House that could come soon after Tuesday's midterms, according to three Trump advisers and a Republican Party operative familiar with the former president's deliberations. The former president has been calling his donor base to inform loyalists of his thinking and solicit feedback.The precise timing and nature of an announcement is unclear. Three Trump advisers told CBS News that Nov. 14 is one possible date on their radar. One adviser said the date is still fluid. One source close to Trump said that it could come in the two...
The story that spurred conspiracy theories about the attack on Paul Pelosi was retracted by NBC
The report by NBC News National Correspondent Miguel Almaguer, which relied on unnamed sources, was retracted after airing on Friday's "Today" show.
