Kim Kardashian Reveals She Fit Into Met Gala Dress Because She's A 'Shapeshifter': 'I Can Squeeze Into Anything'

By Jaclyn Roth
 4 days ago
Source: mega

Though Kim Kardashian went to extremes to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress, which she wore to the 2022 Met Gala, she shared more tidbits about her physique while on the recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 3.

While examining the frock, she confessed she was nervous about it being too snug.

“If this does not fit me, like, I can’t even try the original,” she told stylist Danielle Levi. “The width of my shoulders and my body makes me a shapeshifter. I can squeeze into anything.”

Source: mega

However, the 42-year-old made it clear that she would make the dress work, no matter what. “I can squeeze into anything, but no one trusted us for years. [Designers] would never send samples, and then once I would get to Paris and try on the samples, they would be like, ‘Oh wait, she actually fits into our stuff.’ I don’t know how to convince the guy who owns the original Marilyn dress that I am a shapeshifter," she said.

As OK! previously reported, the reality starlet revealed she went through extreme measures to be able to put the dress on.

"They came with armed guards and gloves. It didn't fit me. I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. It was a role. I was determined to fit into it," she declared while speaking to bestie La La Anthony. "I don't think they believed that I was going to do it. Since I haven't eaten carbs and sugar in about three weeks, we're eating pizza and donuts at the hotel."

Source: mega

“For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to JFK, it was that look," the brunette babe told Vogue of the iconic outfit. “The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe."

Comments / 105

Lisa Baldwin
3d ago

She had to go on an extreme diet to lose 10 pounds in 2 weeks. I’m not a fan of her. I just read that in an article. I think the dress should have only been worn by Marilyn Monroe anyways. They could have made a replica for her to wear.

Reply(2)
48
Gary Baumgarten
4d ago

She says, “She can squeeze into anything”, I think the better analogy is, “Anything can squeeze into her.”

Reply(10)
78
bella73
1d ago

Meanwhile she RUINED the dress and never should have attempted to put it on the only woman who needed to wear it was Marilyn

Reply(1)
21
