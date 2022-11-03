Kim Kardashian Reveals She Fit Into Met Gala Dress Because She's A 'Shapeshifter': 'I Can Squeeze Into Anything'

Source: mega

Though Kim Kardashian went to extremes to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress, which she wore to the 2022 Met Gala, she shared more tidbits about her physique while on the recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 3.

While examining the frock, she confessed she was nervous about it being too snug.

“If this does not fit me, like, I can’t even try the original,” she told stylist Danielle Levi. “The width of my shoulders and my body makes me a shapeshifter. I can squeeze into anything.”

However, the 42-year-old made it clear that she would make the dress work, no matter what. “I can squeeze into anything, but no one trusted us for years. [Designers] would never send samples, and then once I would get to Paris and try on the samples, they would be like, ‘Oh wait, she actually fits into our stuff.’ I don’t know how to convince the guy who owns the original Marilyn dress that I am a shapeshifter," she said.

As OK! previously reported, the reality starlet revealed she went through extreme measures to be able to put the dress on.

"They came with armed guards and gloves. It didn't fit me. I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. It was a role. I was determined to fit into it," she declared while speaking to bestie La La Anthony. "I don't think they believed that I was going to do it. Since I haven't eaten carbs and sugar in about three weeks, we're eating pizza and donuts at the hotel."

“For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to JFK, it was that look," the brunette babe told Vogue of the iconic outfit. “The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe."