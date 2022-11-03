Although most of us experience worry every once in a while, people with anxiety disorders will feel this restlessness during everyday events to the point that it disrupts their daily lives (via Mayo Clinic). They will feel nervous and tense or weak and tired. Anxiety disorders can also manifest physiological symptoms such as increased heart rate, breathing, and sweating. The increased worry can also disrupt sleep. The Sleep Foundation says that problems with sleep come from excess arousal caused by stress, and people with anxiety can experience low-quality and low-quantity sleep. According to a 2016 study in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders, the lack of quality sleep can worsen symptoms of anxiety.

