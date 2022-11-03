ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Does Lack Of Sleep Cause Anxiety?

Although most of us experience worry every once in a while, people with anxiety disorders will feel this restlessness during everyday events to the point that it disrupts their daily lives (via Mayo Clinic). They will feel nervous and tense or weak and tired. Anxiety disorders can also manifest physiological symptoms such as increased heart rate, breathing, and sweating. The increased worry can also disrupt sleep. The Sleep Foundation says that problems with sleep come from excess arousal caused by stress, and people with anxiety can experience low-quality and low-quantity sleep. According to a 2016 study in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders, the lack of quality sleep can worsen symptoms of anxiety.
Arthritis Versus Sciatica: What's The Difference?

Lower back pain can be both uncomfortable and debilitating. According to WebMD, it's one of the most common causes of missed work in the United States. It can be acute, brought on suddenly by something like muscle strain or sports injury, or chronic, and could stem from a more persistent ailment.
Why Your Nose Always Runs When You Cry

Just like there are different reasons why we might find ourselves breaking out in tears, there are different types of tears as well, explains WebMD. The first, basal tears, aren't provoked by anything in particular but are ongoing throughout the day. They help keep the eyes lubricated, among other purposes. In addition to pure water, they are also made up of mucus, oils, and antibodies, all designed to protect the health of the eyes.
What It Means When Your Bilirubin Is Low

Bilirubin, a yellow pigment found in bile, is created by the breakdown of red blood cells and helps to digest your food, per the Cleveland Clinic. Due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, this compound also protects against free radical damage and certain diseases, according to a 2009 review published in Revista Colombiana de Gastroenterología. As the researchers note, bilirubin has greater antioxidant activity than vitamin E and a stronger cardioprotective effect than high-density lipoprotein (HDL) — the "good" cholesterol. What's more, people with slightly higher bilirubin levels may be at lower risk for peripheral artery disease than those with normal levels, suggests the above review. However, elevated bilirubin can also be a sign of liver disease or red blood cell disorders, warns the Cleveland Clinic.
Having A Hobby Could Be Saving Your Mental Health

When you're done with a long day of work or school, you probably have something waiting at home that you've been looking forward to. It might be a crafting project or watching movies with more than a little attention on figuring out their special effects. You might have a new vinyl record you've been looking forward to or a recipe that you finally have time to try out. All of these qualify as hobbies, or activities done for pleasure in someone's free time, according to Utah State University.
Ritalin Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ritalin is one of several different names for the central nervous system stimulant drug methylphenidate (MPH). In 1944, chemist Leandro Panizzon developed MPH to treat his wife Rita's low blood pressure. He named the drug after her and called it "Ritaline" (via The Specialist Forum). In 1954 doctors began using MPH under the name Ritalin to treat conditions like depression and chronic fatigue (via WebMD). However, Ritalin is best known for its role in management of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and doctors still prescribe methylphenidate under various brand names more often than any other stimulant when they recommend medication for childhood ADHD.
