Las Vegas police locate missing endangered 13-year-old boy

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Police told 8 News Now as of 4:20 p.m. on Thursday the missing boy had been located.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help finding a missing endangered boy.

Aiden Holley, 13, was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said he might be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a plaid black/red button down shirt over it, a black or dark blue jacket, blue jeans, gray shoes, a blue beanie, black glasses, and a green backpack. Police said he was wearing the same clothes depicted in the photo below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifw91_0ixxJJvt00
Aiden Holley was reported missing Nov. 3. (LVMPD)

He was described as 4 feet, 5 inches tall, 134 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

