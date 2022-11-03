Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
38- Year-Old Eddie Santana Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in El Paso on Sunday morning. The crash happened on a Northeast El Paso roadway. According to the Police, a 2016 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.
El Paso police seeking another road rage gunman who nearly hits infant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso police are looking into another road rage shooting. According to police, the incident happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 near Crossroads and Mesa in West El Paso. Police say an SUV that included the driver’s wife and infant was shot at after making a U-turn […]
KFOX 14
Man accused of shooting at family in west El Paso road rage incident sought
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting at a family during a road rage incident in west El Paso on Saturday. The incident happened at the intersection of Mesa Street and Crossroads around 7 p.m. Police officials said an SUV occupied by...
KFOX 14
Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
UPDATE: Driver involved in deadly hit-and-run identified, arrested
UPDATE: The driver of the hit and run crash early Sunday morning on I-10 near the Dallas exit has been arrested and charged with Accident Involving Death. An anonymous tip to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, led to the discovery of the vehicle and the driver who was identified as 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. He […]
Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
KFOX 14
The El Paso Police Department search for man who vandalized East side church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Security cameras caught a white male with a light complexion engraving permanent markings on the glass doors of St. Stephan's Church on the East side. The church which is located on 1700 George Dieter is estimated to have around $3,000 worth of damage. The...
KFOX 14
EPPD looking for hit and run suspect in crash that left one dead at I-10 and Dallas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for the person responsible for hitting and killing a person on I-10 East near Dallas. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m Sunday morning. Police identified the victim of the crash as 25-year-old Kayci Deundre McCroy of El...
KVIA
El Paso bicyclist killed after hit-and-run crash
UPDATE -- Special Traffic Investigators continue to investigate after the death of bicyclist. According to EPPD, 25- year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was traveling east in the far right lane of I-10 near Dallas on an electric bicycle. McCrory was struck from behind around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators say the...
KFOX 14
The El Paso Police Department releases name of person killed in rollover Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Department Special Traffic Investigation unit released the name of the person killed in a rollover Sunday morning as 36 year old Monica Gabriela Saenz. EPPD says Vincent Manuel Soto who is also 36 years of age was driving a Cadillac Escalade...
KFOX 14
Pedestrian walking on roadway killed in early morning crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian struck on on the 12800 block of Martin Luther King Jr early Sunday morning has been identified as 38-year-old Eddie Santana of northeast El Paso. Santana was walking on the roadway when he was struck by a Chevy Equinox, police say. Behind...
KFOX 14
Rollover crash on Spur 601 at Chaffee causes lane closure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a rollover crash in northeast El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Spur 601 east near Chaffee Road blocking the right lane and exit, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to fire dispatch, two...
KFOX 14
3 teens die after crash in Chaparral where driver failed to stop at stop sign
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three teens died after a crash in Chaparral, New Mexico on Friday. The crash happened around 9:16 a.m. at the intersection of Angelina Boulevard and Steve Drive. Officials said a 2007 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 16-year-old male was driving east on Steve Drive. For...
cbs4local.com
Crash causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash is causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo Monday morning. The right two lanes are closed. Back up is to Chelsea. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the area is expected to clear up in two hours. It's unknown...
Teenager goes missing; last seen Friday in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday. Police say Cassie Pawley-Cano ran away from Organ Mountain High School on November 4, 2022.Pawley-Cano is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a […]
KFOX 14
Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 11
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 7 to November 11. El Paso District west area project, maintenance closures. Transmountain Project. 9 a.m....
Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back
JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico -- Daylight saving time changed on Sunday in El Paso and Las Cruces but not in Juarez. Borderland residents who work or study on both sides were affected by the time change on Monday. Now, Juarez will be an hour ahead of El Paso and Las Cruces indefinitely. This will affect businesses, The post Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back appeared first on KVIA.
City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday. The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St. As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet The post City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints appeared first on KVIA.
49-Year-Old Gabriel Terrazas Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
El Paso Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Gabriel Terrazas. According to the police, Terrazas was trying to cross Mesa Street in West El Paso on Friday. He was struck by a KIA Forte.
Comments / 1