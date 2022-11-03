Read full article on original website
WDTV
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Bridgeport Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Jerry Dove Dr. just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over onto its roof. Officials said...
Deputies: Man forces driver at knifepoint to drive him 2 1/2 hours, threatens to ‘drown him in Cheat Lake’
A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him.
Parolee arrested after allegedly trying to break into West Virginia prison vehicles
A parolee with several warrants out of Harrison County was arrested in Randolph County after it was reported that someone was trying to break into vehicles at the Huttonsville Prison Farm.
Police ask for help identifying 2 men after thefts at West Virginia mall
The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify two different men in its investigations into two separate incidents that happened at Meadowbrook Mall recently.
One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old. The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi. According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning. The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.
Body found on Grafton Road being investigated as hit-and-run
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday said that the body found on Grafton Road Friday is being investigated as a hit and run.
WDTV
Second shooting on High Street has business owners worried
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two recent shootings in downtown Morgantown have left business owners on edge. “We don’t even feel safe to have our kids here and be at the store on the weekends,” said Alexis Munhall, Owner of The Critter Cottage on High Street. The first shooting...
WDTV
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman faces multiple charges after officers said she tried to abduct a girl and and steal multiple cars at a gas station in Morgantown. Troopers were dispatched to multiple disturbances happening on Mileground Rd. in Morgantown on Friday, according to a criminal complaint. Callers reported...
WDTV
Man charged for kidnapping, threatening to drown man who gave him a ride
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged after officers said he held a man who offered him a ride against his will and threatened to drown him. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance around 7:45 Saturday morning at a store on Fortress Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.
16 year old driver involved in DUI crash
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A single-car motor vehicle accident involving several juveniles was investigated by Randolph County authorities on Saturday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 911 dispatched a motor vehicle accident involving one vehicle on Alleghany Highway. Reports confirm that the...
Two Ohio men arrested they allegedly shot ‘directly at a woman and her grandson’
Two suspects in the shots fired incident in Bellaire Sunday evening have been apprehended. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan says one male suspect was located by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department on Pinch Run, allegedly with meth in his possession. A second male suspect, according to Chief Flanagan, was located at the Pine Lake Trailer […]
wtae.com
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County
GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in overnight UTV crash in Washington County
SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was hurt in an overnight crash in Washington County. According to the Washington County Coroner, the accident happened near 759 Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township at around 2 a.m. The coroner said Cole Shergi, from...
WDTV
Robert Scott Knisely
Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as...
WDTV
Charles Everett Devericks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Everett Devericks, Sr., 79, of Salem, WV, passed away in the United Hospital Center on Friday, November 4, 2022, with family by his side.Mr. Devericks was born on March 9, 1943, in West Milford, WV, a son of the late Albert Worthy Devericks and Elizabeth Pearl Crouser Devericks.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lynn Devericks, who passed on October 1, 2011.Charles is survived by his children, John Devericks and wife Melissa of Salem, Charles “Chuck” Devericks Jr. of Clarksburg, Tim Deaton and wife Laney of VA, Russell Devericks of Hepzibah, and Cheryl Milton of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Emma, Chase, Josh, Shawna, Anita and Kayla; and three siblings, his baby brother, Blaine Devericks and wife Martha of Doddridge County, Sheila Swiger of Reynoldsville, and Florence Johnson of MD; as well as his companion, Rebecca Deaton of Wilsonburg.In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Compton; grandson, John Compton Jr., sister, Norma Favre and brother, Vernon Devericks.Charles was a graduate of Victory High School. He retired as a truck driver with many years of service, from Shaffer Trucking. He enjoyed dancing. He also was a hunter and fisherman. He loved having his family around him and will be remembered for his “happy-go-lucky” spirit. He will be sadly missed.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Devericks will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
WDTV
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
‘Bring me the doubters,’ chicken restaurant owner on new Morgantown location
Morgantown will be getting a Layne's Soon to Be Famous Chicken Fingers location by the end of the year on High Street. The Texas brand is one that many in the area have likely never heard of.
WTOV 9
Shooting under investigation in Bellaire
The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
Human remains found near Grafton Road in Mon County
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department confirmed that human remains were found on Friday.
