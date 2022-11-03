ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongah, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTV

‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Bridgeport Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Jerry Dove Dr. just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over onto its roof. Officials said...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old. The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi. According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning. The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
WDTV

Second shooting on High Street has business owners worried

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two recent shootings in downtown Morgantown have left business owners on edge. “We don’t even feel safe to have our kids here and be at the store on the weekends,” said Alexis Munhall, Owner of The Critter Cottage on High Street. The first shooting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man charged for kidnapping, threatening to drown man who gave him a ride

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged after officers said he held a man who offered him a ride against his will and threatened to drown him. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance around 7:45 Saturday morning at a store on Fortress Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.
KINGWOOD, WV
Lootpress

16 year old driver involved in DUI crash

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A single-car motor vehicle accident involving several juveniles was investigated by Randolph County authorities on Saturday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 911 dispatched a motor vehicle accident involving one vehicle on Alleghany Highway. Reports confirm that the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Robert Scott Knisely

Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Charles Everett Devericks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Everett Devericks, Sr., 79, of Salem, WV, passed away in the United Hospital Center on Friday, November 4, 2022, with family by his side.Mr. Devericks was born on March 9, 1943, in West Milford, WV, a son of the late Albert Worthy Devericks and Elizabeth Pearl Crouser Devericks.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lynn Devericks, who passed on October 1, 2011.Charles is survived by his children, John Devericks and wife Melissa of Salem, Charles “Chuck” Devericks Jr. of Clarksburg, Tim Deaton and wife Laney of VA, Russell Devericks of Hepzibah, and Cheryl Milton of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Emma, Chase, Josh, Shawna, Anita and Kayla; and three siblings, his baby brother, Blaine Devericks and wife Martha of Doddridge County, Sheila Swiger of Reynoldsville, and Florence Johnson of MD; as well as his companion, Rebecca Deaton of Wilsonburg.In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Compton; grandson, John Compton Jr., sister, Norma Favre and brother, Vernon Devericks.Charles was a graduate of Victory High School. He retired as a truck driver with many years of service, from Shaffer Trucking. He enjoyed dancing. He also was a hunter and fisherman. He loved having his family around him and will be remembered for his “happy-go-lucky” spirit. He will be sadly missed.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Devericks will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
SALEM, WV
WDTV

3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Shooting under investigation in Bellaire

The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
BELLAIRE, OH

