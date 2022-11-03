ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How to get to Metro Detroit voting polls for free this Election Day

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you don't have a vehicle, there are a few options for getting to the polls in Metro Detroit this Election Day. SMART is offering free rides to everyone Tuesday. How to see a sample ballot before you vote. Detroit Department of Transportation buses are not...
DETROIT, MI
Lyft offering 50% off rides to the polls this Election Day

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters can get a discounted Lyft ride to the polls on Election Day this Tuesday. By using the code VOTE22, you will get 50%, up to $10, off rides to the polls during voting hours. This is available across the United States, and also applies to Lyft bike and scooter shares.
MICHIGAN STATE
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

It's the first weekend that the Downtown Detroit Markets and the Monroe Street Midway winter activities will be open this season. Check them out or find more activities around Southeast Michigan. Downtown Detroit Markets. Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit. Get your holiday shopping...
DETROIT, MI
Shelby Township police officer passes away while on duty

SHELBY TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Shelby Township Police announced the death of one of their officers late Saturday night. Veteran Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell passed away suddenly at the age of 51 while on duty, officials said. Kammerzell was a 17-year member of the police department. "The passing does not...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

