Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Gov. Whitmer makes final pitch before election day
The Michigan governor is making her final pitch for why voters should cast their ballot for her after a long-fought campaign season. Gretchen Whitmer is defending her seat against Republican Tudor Dixon.
fox2detroit.com
How to get to Metro Detroit voting polls for free this Election Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you don't have a vehicle, there are a few options for getting to the polls in Metro Detroit this Election Day. SMART is offering free rides to everyone Tuesday. How to see a sample ballot before you vote. Detroit Department of Transportation buses are not...
fox2detroit.com
Election Day: Michigan's three ballot proposals explained
Michigan's voters heading to the polls on Tuesday will have the opportunity to vote for candidates running for a number of offices. They’ll also have the chance to vote on three different proposals.
fox2detroit.com
Dixon-Whitmer make final push • Michigan gas prices • Detroit loses beloved school figure
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Nominees for governor are in the final stretch of a long campaign season that will end with election day Tuesday. Both Republican Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer were on FOX 2 Monday to make last-day pitches for any undecided votes this season. Dixon is honing...
fox2detroit.com
Pollsters say Republicans may wake up to different results Wednesday due to absentee ballots
Michigan voters are accustomed to getting election results on election night but that won't be the case this Tuesday night. In fact it may be 24 hours after the polls close that we will know who won in some key races and this could create another debate over who really won.
fox2detroit.com
Lyft offering 50% off rides to the polls this Election Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters can get a discounted Lyft ride to the polls on Election Day this Tuesday. By using the code VOTE22, you will get 50%, up to $10, off rides to the polls during voting hours. This is available across the United States, and also applies to Lyft bike and scooter shares.
fox2detroit.com
Former lottery jackpot winner from Metro Detroit explains what it's like to win
FOX 2 (WJBK) - There's still no Powerball winner. We've never seen a jackpot this high before - at $1.9 billion. That's a cash payout of more than $929-million which is obviously a life-changing amount of money. While we're all holding out hope that it could be us it got...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Black Rock Bar & Grill restaurants offering free steak dinners for Veterans Day
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Veterans can get a free steak dinner this Friday at Black Rock Bar & Grill. All Michigan locations and Toledo are offering the steak and two sides on Veterans Day. Vets also have the option to pick up a meal voucher at the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday and use it from Nov. 14 through Dec. 14.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
It's the first weekend that the Downtown Detroit Markets and the Monroe Street Midway winter activities will be open this season. Check them out or find more activities around Southeast Michigan. Downtown Detroit Markets. Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit. Get your holiday shopping...
fox2detroit.com
Teen human trafficking victim, who pleaded guilty to killing rapist, escapes custody in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim, who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her, escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence. Pieper Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women's Center...
fox2detroit.com
Powerball jackpot swells to a new world record of $1.9 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Detroit
MICHIGAN (FOX 2) - Once again there were no Powerball Prize winners in this Saturday's drawing for $1.6 billion. The largest jackpot ever rolls over again for a new world record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. Michigan's players won more than $4 million, including a $1 million...
fox2detroit.com
Shelby Township police officer passes away while on duty
SHELBY TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Shelby Township Police announced the death of one of their officers late Saturday night. Veteran Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell passed away suddenly at the age of 51 while on duty, officials said. Kammerzell was a 17-year member of the police department. "The passing does not...
fox2detroit.com
Shelby Township police mourning death of one of their officers
SHELBY TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Shelby Township Police announced the death of one of their officers late Saturday night. Veteran Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell passed away suddenly at the age of 51 while on duty, officials said. Kammerzell was a 17-year member of the police department. "The passing does not...
fox2detroit.com
Sumpter Township police investigating shooting that injured 15-year-old boy
SUMPTER TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy was injured after being shot on Monday. The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Rustic Lane and Knollwood in the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home Community. According to police, shots were fired from a group of individuals walking...
Comments / 1