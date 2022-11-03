ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Floyd’s 99 barbershop to offer veterans 50% off haircut

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Floyd’s 99 barbershop will offer veterans and active military members half-priced haircuts the week of Veterans Day.

“I’m not sure there will ever be an adeyquate [sic] way to give enough thanks to those who have served our country, but we at Floyd’s wanted to at least try,” said Phil Horvath, CEO. “We offer discounted haircuts on Veterans Day as a small act of gratitude to those who have served.”

The offer will be valid for all veterans and active-duty military with valid military ID, from Monday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 13.

There are three Floyd’s locations in Colorado Springs, those interested in taking advantage of the deal are encouraged to call ahead of time to verify that the location is participating in the event:

  • North side : 13467 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
  • Central : 7252 North Academy Boulevard, Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
  • East side : 3377 Cinema Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
