Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois vs. Purdue picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
Illinois hosts Purdue in a battle between Big Ten West teams with the division title in sight in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. The Illini control their own destiny for the division title, needing a win over Purdue plus one more win over Michigan or Northwestern to guarantee a spot ...
Notebook: Not quite 'Press Virginia' but Illini dig into defensive bag; Luke Goode injury update
CHAMPAIGN — When star big man Kofi Cockburn missed time last season due to suspension and concussion protocol, Illinois men's basketball got a snapshot of life post-Cockburn and what a 7-foot, 295-pound absence in the paint would mean for the team. Head coach Brad Underwood has been preparing for...
#23 Illini Open Season Monday vs. EIU
#23 ILLINOIS (0-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-0) Television ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield & Jon Crispin) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Nov. 4) Illinois Probable Starters (stats listed are from 2021-22 season) Pos. No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note. G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. – – –...
Game Time Announced for Purdue Football's Upcoming Road Matchup Against Illinois
Following a 24-3 loss to Iowa last week, Purdue football will take on Illinois on the road at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET and will be broadcast on ESPN 2.
Illinois Stays in AP-Top 25 Even After Loss vs. Michigan State
Illinois’ stellar run came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when they lost to the Michigan State Spartans in Champaign, but they are still ranked in the top-25 poll. The Fighting Illini, who came into the game on a six-game winning streak and sitting in the No. 14 spot in the AP rankings, lost 23-15 to the Spartans on Saturday, which led to them being dropped to No. 21 in the latest poll released Sunday.
CBB analyst includes 2 B1G programs on list of top 10 fanbases across college basketball
College basketball season starts Monday and some programs around the B1G are preparing for a run at the National Title in early April. Ahead of the first week of college basketball, Andy Katz released his rankings for the 10 best and most passionate fanbases in America, including 2 B1G programs on the list – Indiana and Illinois.
Illinois has been the surprise of the year in the Big Ten
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has been the surprise of the year in the Big Ten after seizing control of the Big Ten West and winning six straight games. Now the No. 14 Illini start November against one of the league’s shock disappointments, Michigan State. The two programs are trending in opposite directions and Michigan State may have hit rock bottom last Saturday when violence erupted in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium after an embarrassing 29-7 loss to rival No. 4 Michigan. Illinois has the country’s top scoring defense, allowing just 8.9 points per game, while the 3-5 Spartans had eight players suspended after the Michigan fracas.
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
Monticello cross country's Mabry Bruhn wins 1A state title, Olney's Tatum David wins 2A title
PEORIA -- Monticello's Mabry Bruhn finished her high school cross country career on top on Saturday winning the Class 1A State Meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. The Sages senior was first with a time of 17:08, 18 seconds ahead of second-place runner Sundara Weber from Sandwich. This was the...
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
Highlights from Darren Bailey's campaign stop at Denny's Doughnuts in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. “Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute...
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
Urbana energy rates triple, what this means for you next bill
URBANA, Ill. -- An end to an energy contract means electric rates are going to spike in one central Illinois city. Starting in December people in Urbana will see their 4-cent rate jump to 12 cents.
Lincoln hospital closes maternity ward, adds to Illinois’ ‘growing OB desert’
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another hospital is closing its labor and delivery services, leaving one Illinois non-profit director worried about the future of healthcare for rural Illinoisans. Lincoln Memorial Health announced earlier this week they will close their Family Maternity Suites at the end of the year. “In past decades, there was a major demand […]
15 Best Things to Do in Macon County, IL
Macon County, Illinois, is full of cozy, small-town charm with some hints of modern entertainment. Nestled within the state's center, this county is often called" the Heart of Illinois." It's home to the bustling city of Decatur but mainly comprises little towns and close-knit villages. Scenic outdoor adventures are also...
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
Central Illinois junior high considers closure amid teacher shortages, limited activities
CRESCENT CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Some junior high students in Iroquois County may go to another school next year. It comes after Crescent City Grade School is facing teacher shortages and limited extracurriculars. The question to deactivate and close part of the school will be on ballots on Tuesday. This school year, Rod Grimsley, the […]
Tuck’s Truck Hitting the Road for Coffee Service
If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.
Five charged with weapons offenses in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five friends are facing weapons charges after the State’s Attorney’s Office said police found them in possession of guns despite being convicted felons. The five arrested are Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said […]
Roof collapse at Watseka funeral home
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier funeral home on West Oak Street in Watseka, Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier confirmed. Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported. “Our main concern was to make sure no one was inside and look at […]
