CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has been the surprise of the year in the Big Ten after seizing control of the Big Ten West and winning six straight games. Now the No. 14 Illini start November against one of the league’s shock disappointments, Michigan State. The two programs are trending in opposite directions and Michigan State may have hit rock bottom last Saturday when violence erupted in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium after an embarrassing 29-7 loss to rival No. 4 Michigan. Illinois has the country’s top scoring defense, allowing just 8.9 points per game, while the 3-5 Spartans had eight players suspended after the Michigan fracas.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO