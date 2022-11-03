Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis starting for Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portis will make his first start this season after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with knee soreness. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Portis to score 36.8 FanDuel points. Portis' projection includes 18.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen coming off Milwaukee's bench on Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen is not starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Allen will play with the Bucks' second unit after Marjon Beauchamp was named Saturday's starter. numberFire's models project Allen to record 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Mike Muscala coming off Thunder's bench Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jalen Williams has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will change on Monday as head coach Mark Daigneault makes a lineup switch. Muscala will now head to the bench to make room for Williams in the starting five.
numberfire.com
New York's Mitchell Robinson (knee) ruled out on Saturday
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson will miss at least seven-to-ten days with a knee sprain. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to see more minutes versus a Boston unit ranked 18th in defensive rating. Hartenstein's projection includes 11.6 points, 8.3...
numberfire.com
Malaki Branham coming off bench for San Antonio on Monday with Devin Vassell starting
San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Another game removed from the knee injury that had him sidelined, the Spurs feel confident in handing Devin Vassell back the reins for the starting shooting guard position. As a result, Branham is now reverting to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen starting, MarJon Beauchamp on bench Monday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will replace MarJon Beauchamp in the starting lineup after coming off the bench last game. numberFire's models project Allen for 21.7 minutes and 15.3 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a...
numberfire.com
Grant Williams now starting for Celtics Monday night; Derrick White to bench
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics are shaking things up. With Al Horford back in the lineup, Joe Mazzulla has seen an opportunity to shake things up. Looking to add more size, Williams is now joining the starting five, and Derrick White is reverting to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (knee) available for Orladno Saturday evening
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Ross has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. After listing him with a questionable tag coming into the day, the team has now cleared him for action. It's unclear if he'll reclaim his starting spot instantly.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite logging 34 minutes with back tightness, Davis remains questionable on Sunday. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Hartenstein coming off Knicks' bench on Monday
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hartenstein drew the start Saturday night with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. However, despite his impressive performance, that will change. Instead, head coach Tom Thibodeau has opted to go with Jericho Sims in the first unit.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 11/7/22: Can the Mavericks and Nets Pile Up Points?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) starting Monday for Golden State; Jonathan Kuminga back to bench
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins will start Monday in the team's game against the Sacrameto Kings. Wiggins missed Friday's game due to a foot injury. However, after resting throughout the weekend, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also start immediately, sending Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook remaining on Lakers' bench Monday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook will play off the bench again Monday versus the Utah Jazz, per head coach Darvin Ham. Three starters are all out in LeBron James (foot), Lonnie Walker (illness), and Patrick Beverley (illness), but Ham wants Westbrook to stay in the same role with the second unit. He should still see extended minutes off the bench due to the Lakers' absences.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out again Saturday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hayward is dealing with a left shoulder contusion, which is why he sat out Friday. Now, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has once again ruled him out. Expect Jalen McDaniels to remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel starting Monday
Los Angeles Lakers power forward Wenyen Gabriel is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Utah Jazz. LeBron James (foot), Lonnie Walker (illness), and Patrick Beverley (illness) are all out Monday, so the Lakers are starting Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr., Gabriel, and Anthony Davis. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) out again for Charlotte Saturday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness. As a result, he will miss yet another game, his ninth consecutive absence. Martin played just one minute in the season opener.
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke in Grizzlies' lineup Monday for Steven Adams (ankle)
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Boston Celtics. Clarke will replace Steven Adams (ankle) in the first unit and play extended minutes. Santi Aldama is also expected to play a larger role versus Boston. Per FantasyPros, the Celtics are allowing the...
