Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Rapid City’s HRC/MOA are nationally recognized and invited to a major conference in L.A. this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (HRC/MOA) have been invited to the National Humanities Alliance Conference in Los Angeles this week. They are receiving national recognition for their work to improve race relations. This conference gives communities a chance to learn how others...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What’s inside the youth trauma kits that were donated to the RCPD

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Black Hills Community Bank donated 30 youth trauma kits to the RCPD. BayLee Dansby, Youth and Family Navigator for the RCPD said, “These trauma kits are just a way for us to make a quick kind of positive impact on these youth. A lot of the times, going from calls to calls, it can be difficult to take a couple of minutes to just check and see how kids are doing. So being able to give these trauma kits is a good way to make a positive impact in the moment.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Could we see measurable snow this week?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the second week of November!. Temperatures will drop as the week goes on. We could get pretty chilly after a strong system moves trough on Wednesday night. We could even see our first single digit low temperatures!
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Five tips to cut down on your risk for skin cancer

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Made for Shade organization will be building shade structures at the Parkview softball fields as a way to help reduce sun exposure and risk of skin cancer for the people watching. Here are some tips to reduce your risk of skin cancer:. Put on...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

LIVE: Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder. She was last seen in the 600 block of Latrobe Avenue wearing a red sweatshirt, red camo pants, red shoes, and a red backpack. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after pursuit near Hermosa

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday. The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD

