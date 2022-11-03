Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s HRC/MOA are nationally recognized and invited to a major conference in L.A. this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (HRC/MOA) have been invited to the National Humanities Alliance Conference in Los Angeles this week. They are receiving national recognition for their work to improve race relations. This conference gives communities a chance to learn how others...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s what the City of Rapid City offers for yard waste removal as leaves continue to fall
RAPID CITY, S.D. — As leaves continue to fall, some people might be wondering what you can do with yard waste. Rapid City has a few services available. While you can easily visit the landfill and drop off your own yard waste, they also have a curbside pickup service and a centralized remote site in town.
newscenter1.tv
Take a look at how things are shaping up for the Grubby Games at South Dakota Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Grubby Games event kicked off at noon on Saturday. The Grubby Games is a 24-hour event where a ton of people get together at South Dakota School of Mines and play videogames to raise money for charity. That charity is Extra Life Children’s Miracle...
newscenter1.tv
Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department reminding the public of very important “daylight savings” safety tip
DEADWOOD, S.D.– The Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department was out Sunday afternoon to remind residents to change the batteries in the smoke alarms with the time change. Fire Chief Alex Hamann explains why this warning is so important. Why change the batteries?. According to Chief Hamann, it is all about...
newscenter1.tv
What’s inside the youth trauma kits that were donated to the RCPD
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Black Hills Community Bank donated 30 youth trauma kits to the RCPD. BayLee Dansby, Youth and Family Navigator for the RCPD said, “These trauma kits are just a way for us to make a quick kind of positive impact on these youth. A lot of the times, going from calls to calls, it can be difficult to take a couple of minutes to just check and see how kids are doing. So being able to give these trauma kits is a good way to make a positive impact in the moment.”
newscenter1.tv
Could we see measurable snow this week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the second week of November!. Temperatures will drop as the week goes on. We could get pretty chilly after a strong system moves trough on Wednesday night. We could even see our first single digit low temperatures!
newscenter1.tv
Five tips to cut down on your risk for skin cancer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Made for Shade organization will be building shade structures at the Parkview softball fields as a way to help reduce sun exposure and risk of skin cancer for the people watching. Here are some tips to reduce your risk of skin cancer:. Put on...
newscenter1.tv
LIVE: Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
newscenter1.tv
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder. She was last seen in the 600 block of Latrobe Avenue wearing a red sweatshirt, red camo pants, red shoes, and a red backpack. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after pursuit near Hermosa
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday. The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.
newscenter1.tv
All cellys, no chirps: Dozens of Black Hills area kids get the chance try hockey for free
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday, youth in the Black Hills donned their ice skates, but didn’t drop their mitts. It was a barn burner at the Rushmore Thunderdome as a couple dozen excited kids got the chance to try hockey for the first time. USA Hockey sponsors...
newscenter1.tv
Saturday Sports Scores, Photos and Highlights: Stevens and Central volleyball teams fall in regular season finale
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Class ‘AA’ volleyball regular season wrapped up Saturday with Rapid City Central hosting Sioux Falls Washington and Stevens taking on Sioux Falls Lincoln. SF Lincoln defeats Stevens, 3-1 Despite a solid effort by the Rapid City Stevens, the Raiders fell to Sioux...
newscenter1.tv
FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS: Wall Eagles too much for Hamlin, advance to first state finals since 2011
WALL, S.D. – The Wall Eagles football team last qualified for the state championships back in 2011. But on Friday the Eagles finally broke that streak. The top-seeded Wall Eagles hosted the Hamlin Chargers in the Class 9AA semifinals and the Eagles defeated the Chargers, 26-13. Wall jumped out...
