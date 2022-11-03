RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Black Hills Community Bank donated 30 youth trauma kits to the RCPD. BayLee Dansby, Youth and Family Navigator for the RCPD said, “These trauma kits are just a way for us to make a quick kind of positive impact on these youth. A lot of the times, going from calls to calls, it can be difficult to take a couple of minutes to just check and see how kids are doing. So being able to give these trauma kits is a good way to make a positive impact in the moment.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO