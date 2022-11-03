Read full article on original website
LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Philadelphia Union
The Los Angeles FC defeated the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim its first MLS Cup championship Saturday.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United chase two potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements with January move likely
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ten Hag has replacements...
LAFC outlast Philadelphia to win best MLS Cup of all time
LOS ANGELES -- LAFC won the best, most thrilling MLS Cup in Major League Soccer history on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties after the sides completed 120 minutes tied at 3-3. Backup goalkeeper John McCarty, who came on in place of Maxime Crepeau, who'd been red carded and carted off with a nasty-looking injury in the second period of extra-time, made two shootout saves to carry the hosts to a truly Hollywood ending.
Abuse, misconduct in U.S. football: Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shannon Boxx heads up safety task force
Shannon Boxx, a three-time Olympic gold medalist with the United States and member of their 2015 World Cup team, has been appointed vice chair of the U.S. Soccer Federation's participant safety task force. Maryland State Youth Soccer Association executive director Greg Smith was also picked as a vice chair. -...
Gareth Bale after helping LAFC win MLS Cup: I seem to have a knack for scoring in finals
Gareth Bale acknowledged he seems to have a knack for scoring in finals after he became the first player to score in Champions League and MLS Cup finals when helping LAFC to win Major League Soccer's championship for the first time on Saturday. Bale headed in a dramatic equalizer in...
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
Gerard Pique's emotional goodbye shows what he meant to fans as wasteful Barcelona climb in LaLiga
BARCELONA -- It was a routine win for Barcelona as they beat Almeria 2-0 on Saturday night at Camp Nou to move to the top of the LaLiga table. But the match wasn't really about that. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Longtime Barcelona defender Gerard Pique...
MONTREAL LOOKING TO MOVE A FORWARD; THREE NAMES ON THE BLOCK
The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly looking to clear a logjam by trading a forward as soon as possible. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, there are three likely names on the block, and Habs GM Kent Hughes has been reaching out to teams. "The Habs have reached out to several clubs...
Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge
Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
Hernández: LAFC's first title comes in greatest MLS Cup final, full of twists and turns
LAFC secured its first league crown with a victory over the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks Saturday in the greatest of the 27 MLS Cup finals.
FC Dallas sign M Sebastian Lletget to three-year contract
FC Dallas signed midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a new three-year contract on Monday. Financial terms of the deal, which includes a club option for 2026, were not disclosed. The 30-year-old joined Dallas in August in a trade from the New England Revolution. Before that, he had spent the previous seven seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Report: Manchester City In Talks With Chelsea Attacking Prospect
With more and more Manchester City youngsters being given a chance under Pep Guardiola, the club's academy is becoming ever more enticing for the future generation of footballers.
Miguel Trauco 'pleasantly surprised' by quality of MLS
San Jose Earthquakes left-back Miguel Trauco has been left 'pleasantly surprised' by the quality of Major League Soccer following his first month with the club.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. St....
Champions League Final Rematches Add Flair to Last 16
The round of 16 is sure to entertain as two of the last three UCL finals will be replayed with PSG-Bayern Munich and Liverpool-Real Madrid drawn together.
Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out
Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
Soccer-Inter will need to be on top form to beat Juve, says Inzaghi
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Inter Milan will need to show character to beat a Juventus side stung by their Champions League exit, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday. Eighth-placed Juve trail sixth-placed Inter by just two points, with both sides in need of win in Turin on Sunday to stay on the trail of leaders Napoli.
Leeds produce stunning comeback from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 4-3
Leeds United bounced back from two goals down to edge Bournemouth 4-3 in an exhilarating, end-to-end encounter at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday. Despite finding themselves 3-1 down early in the second half, Jesse Marsch's Leeds side mounted an epic comeback with a vociferous home support behind them to take all three points and move up to 12th in the standings.
