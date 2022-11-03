LOS ANGELES -- LAFC won the best, most thrilling MLS Cup in Major League Soccer history on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties after the sides completed 120 minutes tied at 3-3. Backup goalkeeper John McCarty, who came on in place of Maxime Crepeau, who'd been red carded and carted off with a nasty-looking injury in the second period of extra-time, made two shootout saves to carry the hosts to a truly Hollywood ending.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO