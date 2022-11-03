ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

LAFC outlast Philadelphia to win best MLS Cup of all time

LOS ANGELES -- LAFC won the best, most thrilling MLS Cup in Major League Soccer history on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties after the sides completed 120 minutes tied at 3-3. Backup goalkeeper John McCarty, who came on in place of Maxime Crepeau, who'd been red carded and carted off with a nasty-looking injury in the second period of extra-time, made two shootout saves to carry the hosts to a truly Hollywood ending.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
markerzone.com

MONTREAL LOOKING TO MOVE A FORWARD; THREE NAMES ON THE BLOCK

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly looking to clear a logjam by trading a forward as soon as possible. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, there are three likely names on the block, and Habs GM Kent Hughes has been reaching out to teams. "The Habs have reached out to several clubs...
ESPN

Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge

Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
Yardbarker

FC Dallas sign M Sebastian Lletget to three-year contract

FC Dallas signed midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a new three-year contract on Monday. Financial terms of the deal, which includes a club option for 2026, were not disclosed. The 30-year-old joined Dallas in August in a trade from the New England Revolution. Before that, he had spent the previous seven seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy.
ESPN

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. St....
COLORADO STATE
ESPN

Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out

Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
Reuters

Soccer-Inter will need to be on top form to beat Juve, says Inzaghi

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Inter Milan will need to show character to beat a Juventus side stung by their Champions League exit, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday. Eighth-placed Juve trail sixth-placed Inter by just two points, with both sides in need of win in Turin on Sunday to stay on the trail of leaders Napoli.
ESPN

Leeds produce stunning comeback from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 4-3

Leeds United bounced back from two goals down to edge Bournemouth 4-3 in an exhilarating, end-to-end encounter at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday. Despite finding themselves 3-1 down early in the second half, Jesse Marsch's Leeds side mounted an epic comeback with a vociferous home support behind them to take all three points and move up to 12th in the standings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy