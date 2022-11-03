ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Johnny Depp appeals verdict that awarded ex-wife Amber Heard $2M

By Julia Mueller
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NYzL_0ixxHAuw00

Johnny Depp is appealing part of the verdict that awarded his ex-wife, fellow actor Amber Heard, $2 million in the pair’s high-profile legal battle.

A jury in June partially sided with Depp and awarded him more than $10 million in compensatory damages in his libel lawsuit against Heard. But the jury also found that one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor’s lawyers had defamed Heard, and the actress was awarded $2 million.

The new appellate brief, filed Wednesday in the Virginia Court of Appeals, contests the $2 million in Heard’s favor, according to excerpts shared online by Law & Crime.

The brief argues the jury’s judgement “on that lone statement is erroneous” and that Heard’s case “was fatally flawed.”

The trial drew national attention as legal teams for Depp and Heard sparred in the weeks-long televised proceedings.

Depp had accused Heard of damaging his reputation in a 2 018 Washington Post op-ed about sexual violence, though she didn’t mention him by name in the piece.

Heard counterclaimed that Depp had damaged her reputation by calling her a liar.

The $2 million win Heard snagged accounted for statements by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, calling her allegations of abuse “ a hoax.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for allegedly smashing cup over person’s head, fleeing from police

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday, a Williamstown man was arrested after allegedly smashing a cup over a person’s head and then attempting to flee from police once in custody. The Williamstown Police Department arrested David Lane Potts, 57, in the Tonya’s Country Kitchen parking lot for assaulting a customer at the restaurant. According to […]
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Boy dies after being pulled from pond in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Ohio, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The sheriff’s […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marathon Forecast for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — We had very warm temperatures to close out the week, and the warmer weather will continue into the weekend. Here’s how weather conditions are shaping up for the Marshall University Marathon on Sunday. Both the full and half marathon start at 7am. Full marathon runners will run the track twice. Make sure to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy