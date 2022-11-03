Read full article on original website
Truck drivers still in demand in North Carolina and nationwide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North American commercial truck drivers are still in high demand due to a shortage, impacting the ability to get goods, merchandise and other items shipped around the country. What You Need To Know. The American Trucking Associations says the country needs 80,000 drivers. A Charlotte-area commercial...
Finish line ahead: Candidates round the final turn in their sprint to Election Day
After months of positioning and hundreds of hours on the campaign trail for candidates trying to make their case to voters, Election Day has finally arrived. Even though Monday is Election Day Eve, candidates and representatives in highly contested races for U.S. senator and governor are still out making their last pushes to ensure that no voter is left untouched.
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
Legoland Florida to hand over food and beverage operations to Aramark in January
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida is handing over its food and beverage operations to third-party vendor Aramark early next year, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Florida. What You Need To Know. Aramark will take over food and beverage operations at Legoland Florida. The...
Live Updates: Election Day in Central Florida
Follow our Spectrum Bay News 9 reporters throughout the day for Live Updates on the 2022 elections. The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the Bay area and close at 7 p.m. After the polls close, make sure to join Spectrum Bay News 9 throughout the night as we track results.
Subtropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen Tuesday night
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the southwestern Atlantic on the morning of Nov. 7, becoming the 14th named storm of the season. It'll bring widespread gusty winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding. Hurricane Watches are now in effect for parts of the east coast of Florida. Nicole became a subtropical...
Live Updates: Tracking and preparing for Nicole
Follow our Spectrum News 13's reporters in the field, meteorologists and government agencies for updates as Nicole moves closer to Florida. We'll have photos from our crews, updates from our weather team and more.
Sandbag pickup locations as meteorologists track Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA — As meteorologists track Subtropical Storm Nicole following its formation northeast of the Bahamas, Central Florida municipalities have opened up locations where residents can pick up sandbags. Flagler County. "Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations on the barrier island Monday as the two certainties about the...
Universal Orlando offering buy 1 day, get 2nd day free deal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has a special ticket offer just for Florida residents ahead of the start of its holiday celebration. Florida residents can get Universal Orlando ticket deal. The deal is for a free second day with the purchse of a one-day park-to-park ticket. Tickets can only...
