Read full article on original website
Related
Lenny Kravitz talks fashion icon status, Kim Kardashian accepts honor at CFDA Awards (plus Cher!)
Cher, Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart, Lenny Kravitz and more celebrated and honored fashion's best and brightest for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0