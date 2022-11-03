Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Gary's injury provides one more setback for reeling Packers
The Green Bay Packers keep taking hits on and off the field as the three-time defending NFC North champions have watched their playoff chances dwindle to a remote possibility well before Thanksgiving. Green Bay (3-6) has lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, which was Aaron Rodgers’...
Citrus County Chronicle
Clutch Vikings tote ample confidence at 7-1 into tough slate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have owned the fourth quarter this season, with a plus-33 scoring differential that is the second best in the NFL. Whether it's due to Kirk Cousins delivering clutch throws to Justin Jefferson and friends, Za'Darius Smith and the defense applying a fierce pass rush, late-game confidence or plain old good luck, the Vikings have reached the relative midpoint of their schedule on the strength of a series of steely performances in the closing minutes.
Citrus County Chronicle
Buccaneers back atop NFC South, still searching for answers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in first place, though not necessarily back on track. Tom Brady led a dramatic comeback victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, ending a three-game losing streak and enabling the Bucs (4-5) to pull even with Atlanta atop the NFC South midway through the season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bengals 'in a good place' at midpoint but seek consistency
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals moved one game above .500 before their bye week and, despite some significant injuries, are feeling pretty good about themselves. The Bengals improved to 5-4 with a 42-21 win over Carolina on Sunday that was a more thorough beating than the score indicated. They did it without their best receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, and their top cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, both of whom are injured.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers sticking with Walker as starter despite awful game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will remain the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday, despite finishing with a 0.0 QB rating and getting benched at halftime of a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Baker Mayfield...
Citrus County Chronicle
At 6-3, NFC West-leading Seahawks defying expectations
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Before the season, oddsmakers set the over-under on the number of wins for the Seattle Seahawks at 5 1/2. And many observers thought taking the under would be the smart move. Halfway through the season, those who were bullish on the Seahawks have already cashed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs marvel at Mahomes yet realize he can't do it alone
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Bolton is supposed to be thinking about the next defensive series when he's on the sideline, especially considering the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker is responsible for making sure his guys are lined up properly on the field. Even for Bolton, though, it is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions' season still appears lost despite win over Packers
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions' season has followed the usual script. It began with optimism that everything was finally headed in the right direction. Then reality set in and they find themselves once again at the bottom of the NFC North standings. Detroit snapped a five-game...
Citrus County Chronicle
Colts trying to adapt to 3rd straight week of major change
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts spent two weeks downplaying the changes at quarterback, on the coaching staff and the trade that sent well-liked running back Nyheim Hines out of town. They said it's all part of the business.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons still tied for NFC South lead even with limitations
ATLANTA (AP) — Nine games have revealed the Atlanta Falcons to be a team with limitations on defense and in their passing game. That doesn't mean they can't compete in the woeful NFC South.
Citrus County Chronicle
Drake, Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens didn't need their full complement of key contributors to stifle the Saints and silence the Superdome. Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Ravens beat New Orleans 27-13 on Monday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suns' F Cam Johnson injures knee, could miss extended time
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson could miss extended time after injuring his right knee on Friday night. Coach Monty Williams did not comment on the extent of the injury on Saturday before the team's game against the Trail Blazers. The Athletic reported that the Suns fear Johnson has a torn meniscus, but more tests are scheduled.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rockets snap 6-game losing streak, beat Orlando 134-127
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Green scored 34 points, K.J. Martin came off the bench to add 21 and the Houston Rockets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 134-127 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Green and Martin were among nine Rockets who made 3-pointers in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vines injures leg; Sargent, Carter-Vickers back on field
American left back Sam Vines injured a leg and needed surgery, eliminating him from consideration for the U.S. World Cup roster. Right back Sergiño Dest missed his second straight match for AC Milan with what the club called adductor fatigue earlier in the week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hawks' Young out vs Bucks, sidelined by right shin soreness
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness. Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta’s overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth in the NBA with 28.2 points per game and is third in assists, averaging 9.4.
Citrus County Chronicle
Transfers Garcia, Cooper help Minnesota top Western Michigan
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia scored 23 points, Ta’lon Cooper had 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists and Minnesota edged Western Michigan 61-60 on Monday night in a season opener. Garcia made a 3-pointer, his third of the game, from the top of the key with 1:54...
Citrus County Chronicle
MLB GMs weigh bigger bets in Las Vegas than those at tables
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the hallways and meeting rooms of Resorts World, baseball general managers are starting to weigh bigger bets than the wagers placed on tables and machines in the casino downstairs. A free-agent market that will be defined by Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets hit bye at 6-3 with playoffs a realistic expectation
Six wins is just about what many people expected for the New York Jets. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rockies add Meulens as hitting coach to bolster offense
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have brought in Hensley Meulens to serve as hitting coach after back-to-back subpar seasons at the plate. Meulens was an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2022. He will be counted on to revamp a Rockies lineup that hit .254 last season, the second-lowest mark behind only the 2021 squad (.249). Meulens takes over for Dave Magadan.
