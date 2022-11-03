ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit police will be on hand for ballot-counting at Huntington Place

DETROIT (FOX 2) - At the Huntington Place Convention Center in Downtown Detroit. Election officials are readying for their official count of absentee ballots expecting to count 75,000 to 80,000 of them tomorrow- and security is top of mind. FOX 2: "What guarantees can you give to folks out there...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

How to get to Metro Detroit voting polls for free this Election Day

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you don't have a vehicle, there are a few options for getting to the polls in Metro Detroit this Election Day. SMART is offering free rides to everyone Tuesday. How to see a sample ballot before you vote. Detroit Department of Transportation buses are not...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to vote on public transit with SMART service on the ballot

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Public transit is on the ballot and Tuesday we’ll find out if Oakland County is on board. Voters there will decide on a tax hike for some communities that would provide millions for SMART to run countywide, as well as funding for smaller transportation providers like western and northern Oakland transportation authorities and the Older Persons' Commission.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Beloved Detroit schools figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died. The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said. Winfrey was...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

JetBlue passenger arrested for exposing himself on flight to Detroit from New York

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police took a passenger into custody for exposing himself aboard a JetBlue flight from New York to Detroit on Monday afternoon. The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a report that a man exposed himself on the JetBlue flight. Airport Police responded and took the suspect into custody, said a Metro Airport official.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren Mott High School closed Monday for threat made on snapchat

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A high school in Warren will be closed Monday for a reported threat received through an online student safety hotline. The Warren Mott High School said early Nov. 7 it would be closed for a reported threat over Snapchat that a student was planning to bring a gun to the school.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested. Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.
FARMINGTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday. Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
DEARBORN, MI

