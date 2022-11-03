Read full article on original website
Detroit judge dismisses Karamo lawsuit, calls it 'false flag of election law violations and corruption'
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent the city's absentee ballots from being counted in the 2022 midterm election, calling the lawsuit by Kristina Karamo a "false flag of election law violations and corruption." In a blistering opinion authored by Judge Timothy...
Detroit police will be on hand for ballot-counting at Huntington Place
DETROIT (FOX 2) - At the Huntington Place Convention Center in Downtown Detroit. Election officials are readying for their official count of absentee ballots expecting to count 75,000 to 80,000 of them tomorrow- and security is top of mind. FOX 2: "What guarantees can you give to folks out there...
How to get to Metro Detroit voting polls for free this Election Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you don't have a vehicle, there are a few options for getting to the polls in Metro Detroit this Election Day. SMART is offering free rides to everyone Tuesday. How to see a sample ballot before you vote. Detroit Department of Transportation buses are not...
Oakland County to vote on public transit with SMART service on the ballot
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Public transit is on the ballot and Tuesday we’ll find out if Oakland County is on board. Voters there will decide on a tax hike for some communities that would provide millions for SMART to run countywide, as well as funding for smaller transportation providers like western and northern Oakland transportation authorities and the Older Persons' Commission.
Skyline HS student allowed to make anti-Proposal 3 announcement after father sues
When Skyline High School in Ann Arbor declined to let the president of the Republican Club make an anti-Proposal 3 announcement, the student's father sued. A judge issued a temporary injunction that allowed the message to be broadcasted to students Monday.
Student makes anti-Proposal 3 announcement at Ann Arbor high school after father sues over free speech
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - After Skyline High School declined to let a student make an announcement against Proposal 3, a ballot proposal that would add abortion rights to the Michigan constitution, the teen's father sued. "Took a lot of courage on behalf of the student because the student...
Drug kingpin pleads guilty after PlayStation box leads feds to 65+ pounds of fentanyl, $500K at Novi home
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fentanyl kingpin who authorities say kept hubs across the United States, including in Novi, pleaded guilty last week. Drug Enforcement Administration agents used a PlayStation box to track drugs to one of 41-year-old Maurice Montain McCoy Jr.'s hubs. According to federal authorities, a PlayStation...
Dixon-Whitmer make final push • Michigan gas prices • Detroit loses beloved school figure
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Nominees for governor are in the final stretch of a long campaign season that will end with election day Tuesday. Both Republican Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer were on FOX 2 Monday to make last-day pitches for any undecided votes this season. Dixon is honing...
Beloved Detroit schools figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died. The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said. Winfrey was...
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroiter Henry Baul was one of the first Black Marines - and a trailblazing hero
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The last living member of the Montford Point Marines 1st Platoon - has passed away. Henry Baul broke a 167-year color barrier when he joined the Marines, but his legacy lives on through family and service. "My sister said, 'Dad it’s time to go...
JetBlue passenger arrested for exposing himself on flight to Detroit from New York
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police took a passenger into custody for exposing himself aboard a JetBlue flight from New York to Detroit on Monday afternoon. The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a report that a man exposed himself on the JetBlue flight. Airport Police responded and took the suspect into custody, said a Metro Airport official.
Warren Mott High School closed Monday for threat made on snapchat
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A high school in Warren will be closed Monday for a reported threat received through an online student safety hotline. The Warren Mott High School said early Nov. 7 it would be closed for a reported threat over Snapchat that a student was planning to bring a gun to the school.
Powerball jackpot swells to a new world record of $1.9 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Detroit
MICHIGAN (FOX 2) - Once again there were no Powerball Prize winners in this Saturday's drawing for $1.6 billion. The largest jackpot ever rolls over again for a new world record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. Michigan's players won more than $4 million, including a $1 million...
Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested. Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.
Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
Business raises money for family whose 6-year-old son died of RSV
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Metro Detroit company is working to support a family who lost their child to RSV. The 6-year-old from Macomb County recently died from RSV, a common respiratory illness which is surging in Michigan. "Last week our owner and I found out that one of our...
Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday. Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Man found dead at Detroit apartment after person talking to him on phone hears loud noise
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A witness was talking to a man on the phone when he was shot early Monday at a Detroit apartment. Police said the person on the phone heard a loud noise and the man stopped responding, so she went to the 19200 block of Lahser to check on him. When she arrived, she saw a bullet hole in the door then discovered the victim nearby.
Community gathers to show support for Allen Park teen battling rare form of bone cancer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to support an Allen Park teen battling cancer. Ellie Lauth has a rare form of bone cancer. She has done two rounds of chemotherapy and has another one coming. "It’s hard to know that that’s what you...
