Election Results for Madison County Nov. 8, 2022
Madison County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Madison County: Tennessee House of Representatives District 73. Summary: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
Election Results for Carroll County Nov. 8, 2022
Carroll County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Carroll County: Tennessee House of Representatives District 76. Carroll County: Tennessee House of Representatives District 79. Brock Martin R 0% 0. Thomas Jefferson D 0% 0. Last updated: November 1, 2022 6:01 pm CDT. Carroll County: Atwood Mayor. Fridle Algee Jr....
New flag raised above Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new flag is on display in the City of Jackson. In February 2022, a contest was launched for citizens of Jackson to submit a design for a new City Flag. After the flags were submitted, residents could vote on their favorite. Kris Stewart, a local...
Election Results for Crockett County Nov. 8, 2022
Crockett County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Summary: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
Inaugural Military Ball hosted in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Red, white, and blue, plus dress blues and ball gowns equals one great night to shine the light of honor on our veterans and current military. The West TN Veterans coalition hosted their Inaugural Salute to our Veterans Military Ball on Saturday evening in order to receive donations to go towards a Veterans Crisis Fund.
3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend. The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance. Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event. “When...
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
First Presbyterian Church holds Kirkin’ of the Tartans service
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church holds a traditional service that dates back over twenty years in Jackson. On Sunday, the Kirkin’ of the Tartans was held at the First Presbyterian Church. It is an American tradition that celebrates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church. This is...
JSCC students undergo ‘mock disaster,’ receive active shooter preparation
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local college students undergo a mock disaster. On Monday, the nursing students of Jackson State Community College had the chance to go through a mock disaster to teach the students emergency preparedness. The nursing students learned how to perform medical care in various environments and situations...
Top Stories revisited: October 31 – November 6
JACKSON, Tenn. — With new stories everyday, you may have missed one. Characters were seen walking the streets, along with trick or treaters knocking on the doors for some fun treats and candy. On Monday evening the fun came to end at the Rodeway Inn in Jackson as a...
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/04/22 – 11/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Local shoppes host a holiday kick off
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Shoppes at North Park in Jackson hosted their Annual Holiday Open House. “Holiday Open House, Open House is the Kickoff to the Holiday Season here. It’s a weekend we have all the shopping that you can have we get all of our Christmas stuff and we’ve just invite everyone to come out and enjoy nine for that one location”, Marcy Simpson says.
I-40 construction, repairs progress into Henderson County
JACKSON, Tenn. — I-40 construction progresses into Henderson County. Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer at the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has updates on I-40 construction. “We got some emergency asphalt repairs coming up,” Lawrence said. “Weather permitting, tomorrow morning we will begin working on I-40 eastbound around that...
Say yes to your wedding vendors!
JACKSON, Tenn. — As couples prepare for their big day, vendors of kinds could be needed. Having a wedding show, like tie the knot, is one place to find an assortment of vendors, items and even venue options for people with many types of taste. Tie the knot Tennessee...
Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
Volunteers work to help the ‘wild cats’ of Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Some local residents are volunteering to help some community fur babies. Wild cats, also known as feral cats, have gathered in colonies throughout the Hub City for awhile now, mostly in the older neighborhoods. A local organization called Trap, Neuter, and Release, or TNR, is pairing...
Arnold Eugene Smith, Sr.
Arnold Eugene Smith, Sr., age 83, resident of Moscow and husband of Shirley H. Smith, departed this life Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 at his home. Arnold was born September 28, 1939 in Moscow, the son of the late Earnest Smith and Flossy Holmes Smith. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow and a carpenter throughout his life. He was an avid coon hunter with his dog, Bo, and he enjoyed fishing and working crossword puzzles and Sudoku.
Sarah A. Thompson Cannon
Sarah A. Thompson Cannon, age 82, resident of Somerville and wife of the late Grady Cannon, departed this life Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 at her home. Sarah was born July 21, 1940 in Somerville, the daughter of the late John Thompson and Ora Lee Perrigo Cannon. She was employed at Somerville Manufacturing as a seamstress for many years before her retirement. Sarah enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
wtva.com
Police: Toddler shot self in Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler accidentally shot himself Monday morning, Nov. 7 in Corinth. That's according to the Corinth Police Department. The incident happened before 8:30 at the Country Lane apartments on Proper Street. The victim, a 2-year-old boy, was transported to the local hospital, underwent surgery and was...
