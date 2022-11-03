Madison County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Madison County: Tennessee House of Representatives District 73. Summary: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.

MADISON COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO