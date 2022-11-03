NFL Week 9 comes to a close with Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hosting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football. Both teams will be missing key offensive players with Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) out for the year, and Baltimore All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews out for this game with knee and shoulder injuries. Jarvis Landry is expected to be back in action for New Orleans, while DeSean Jackson is set to make his debut for Baltimore. With his top target (Andrews) unavailable, should you fade Jackson when building your MNF NFL DFS strategy? Or would it make more sense to build your NFL DFS lineups and MNF NFL DFS stacks around a running back, wide receiver, tight end, or D/ST? Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, Devin Duvernay, Isaiah Likely, and Kenyan Drake all project to be impact classic and showdown NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO