Unless I inadvertently skimmed over it, this article omitted the fact that this man is being investigated by The Texas Bar Association. Texas deserves better than this guy!

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Abbott, O'Rourke Square-Off Tuesday for Texas Governor

After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, Texans will decide Tuesday whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deserves another four years in Austin or if it's time to usher in change with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Polling throughout the campaign showed Abbott with a lead of 5 to 10...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term

AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Why Texas Republicans still oppose Medicaid expansion

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. One afternoon in April 2021, state Sen. Nathan Johnson sprinted through the Texas Capitol building, determined to reach the House chamber in time to see history made. For one of the few times since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, the full Texas House was going to vote on a proposal to expand Medicaid, the program that provides health care to America’s poorest.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde

A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
12newsnow.com

Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is seeking reelection, have been crisscrossing the state in the lead-up to Tuesday’s election, visiting megachurches and smaller houses of worship packed tight with parishioners. The stops are part of a longstanding...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Austin Mayor race

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and unable to run for reelection. The new mayor will serve a shortened two-year term due to the passage of Proposition D in 2021 which scheduled mayoral elections in Austin to coincide with presidential elections. Below is a look at the...
AUSTIN, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Most Texas likely voters don’t believe either voter fraud or voter suppression are problems close to home, poll finds

A new poll finds that half of all Texans believe voter fraud is a serious problem across the county. But it also shows most Texans don't believe it's a problem closer to home. The survey, conducted by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs, found 50% of likely Texas voters believe voter fraud is a major problem in the United States. But just 19% believe it's a major problem in Texas, while only 12% believe it's a problem in their own county.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Christians Must Publicly Denounce Christian Nationalism

From 2017 to 2020, we were co-pastors of a church in Amarillo. Members knew that we did not share the positive opinion of former President Donald Trump that many of them had, but we rarely discussed our political views. We left that church before the 2020 election, planning to continue our careers as pastors elsewhere.
AMARILLO, TX

