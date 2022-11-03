Triad hospitals, pediatricians see increase in flu, RSV cases in kids earlier than expected

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Health experts are warning people to get the flu shot and avoid emergency room visits after seeing an uptick in RSV cases.

Physician at Eagle Pediatrics, Aveline Quinlan, MD, said we are seeing the surge of RSV and flu early than expected, which usually peaks in the winter.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a highly contagious virus. Quinlan said our previously learned COVID precautions are a way to prevent and protect from RSV and the flu.

“One of the things it’s taking me back to is the thought process of mask-wearing. We’ve gotten very lacked on that, and there’s all evidence that shows it works and works very well,” Quinlan said.

Quinlan said the majority of tests they run on children come back positive for the flu and RSV.

“Overwhelmingly…most of the positives…are coming back for RSV. The other thing that we are getting a lot of positives for is the flu. This week, specifically, my flu cases that are positive have been a little more than my RSV cases,” Quinlan said.

Cone Hospital representative said they have seen the worst RSV season in years. The children’s unit with 23 beds has been full for the past couple of months with most of the patients diagnosed with RSV.

Quinlan said RSV and the flu generally come off as a common cold for adults but can be more severe in young children and infants. Symptoms include fevers and wheezing, coughing and congestion.

“Considering the rate at which we are seeing for the flu and RSV, I would highly recommend that parents do their diligence and get their kids immunized. That’s one of the best protections,” Quinlan said.

