Tigers, Sailors end volleyball season with hard-fought regional campaigns
Earning bids to their respective regional tournaments, the Hayden and Steamboat Springs volleyball teams traveled to compete in their three-team brackets on Saturday, Nov. 5. Going up against Cedaredge and Fowler in the 2A regional, Hayden was faced with two tough opponents, especially a Fowler team that only lost one game in the regular season.
Hayden football battles injury, falls to Simla in state playoffs
Coming into the 2022 season, Hayden football head coach Matt Linsacum instilled the “trust the process” methodology into his team. His boys narrowly missed the playoffs last season, so for this year, his number one goal was to punch a ticket to the postseason. A strong 5-3 finish...
Yampa Valley Housing Authority releases 165-page Brown Ranch plan
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority released the full draft of the Brown Ranch Community Development Plan last week, a 165-page document that builds on presentations about the project last month. The plan, which has been put together over the last year, includes details about the development down to the street...
Educator at Craig’s Sunset Elementary named finalist for Presidential Excellence Award in science teaching
Alli LeWarne, a teacher at Sunset Elementary, is a finalist for a national award that if she were to be selected, would be presented by President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. LeWarne has been a Project Lead the Way teacher at Sunset for five years. When she got a letter asking for applicants for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, she decided to throw in an application.
Hayden Library hopes to inspire imagination with its new children’s area
After more than two years of hard work, Hayden Library Director Ana Lash is excited to welcome people inside the new children’s area during an opening celebration at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. “It was quite a fun adventure, and I’ve never realized it would take so long,” Lash...
Routt County Climate Action Collaborative accepting community applications for board of directors
The Routt County Climate Action Collaborative is accepting community applications for its board of directors through Nov. 17. The collaborative board consists of nine members, including four community members and a representative from each of the local government partners — Routt County, Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Oak Creek and Yampa.
Steamboat Secret Santas registration opens Wednesday
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9, Steamboat Secret Santas will open registration for its annual holiday present program, which pairs recipients who can’t afford presents with Secret Santas who can help “make the holidays a little less stressful and a little more magical,” according to the program. Registration for...
What do you want protected from wildfire? Routt County officials seek community input on protection plan
Some assets in need of priority protection from wildfires in Routt County are obvious, such as human water sources, but organizers of the current update of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan want to know what other assets residents value highly. To gather broad community input on wildfire protection values in...
