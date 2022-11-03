Read full article on original website
WGME
Last lunar eclipse until 2025 will happen on Tuesday, but will Mainers be able to see it?
PORTLAND (WGME)-- An exciting celestial event will occur tonight, and the best part is, all of Maine gets the chance to see it. Apart from that, a very active week of weather ahead, record highs, cold temperatures, gusty winds, and heavy rain are all likely at some point this week.
What's driving Maine voters to the polls?
Election Day is Tuesday and Maine candidates are making their final push, but what is driving people to the polls and what do they care about?. CBS13 asked Mainers what the most important issue is to them or what they consider when they chose who to vote for. The economy, race relations, and the drug crisis were common answers.
Maine Voter's Guide for 2022 Election
Mainers will vote for a governor, their congressional representatives and pick a new Legislature on Nov. 8. Polls will open on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. depending on where you live. All polls across the state close at 8 p.m. Registering to vote. Mainers 18 and older are...
Two hikers rescued in New Hampshire Saturday
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued two hikers in separate incidents on Saturday. Around 1 p.m. they responded to an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Road in the town of Albany. The hiker was a minor and dislocated his knee while descending from the summit.
Mainers buying tickets ahead of record high Powerball
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Another chance at a now record high Powerball Saturday. Last weekend, the Powerball surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 2016. Now it sits at about $1.6 billion. The cash option lets you take about $750 million of that. Lottery ticket counters in Maine were...
Mills and LePage making final push ahead of Election Day
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - Just two days away from Election Day and Maine's two major candidates for Governor are making a final push. Governor Janet Mills was in Kennebunk and Biddeford today, telling Maine people to get out and vote. CBS 13 asked her how confident she is heading into the...
'White Parking Only': Residents raise concerns over racist signage
LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WTVC) — Some troubling spray-painted messages made their way onto the side of two different buildings recently. The graffiti, which reads "White Parking Only" and "White People Parking Only," is directly across from the Mars Theatre in Lafayette, Georgia, and beside other businesses along the stretch of road.
Oregonians decide on strict gun control at the polls Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state of Oregon: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings...
