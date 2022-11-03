ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeway, TX

Comments / 9

shaman Perskin
3d ago

I believe this incident is the product of many of today's youth that show no one any respect, not that gramps should have smacked the kid but it sounds like the kid egged it on, he was laughing at the old man at a time showing disrespect and who knows what really happened.

Reply(1)
5
Queen Bee
4d ago

Cray cray gramps. Time to suspend the license and take his car away. Maybe wash his foul mouth out with Lifeboy soap.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Georgetown man accepts plea deal for fatally stabbing teen, shooting man

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a Round Rock teen and shooting another man in unrelated incidents in 2020. Raymond Salazar Jr. pleaded guilty to both crimes in Williamson County Court. In exchange, his capital murder charge was downgraded to first degree murder.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Rollover collision on East Slaughter Lane led to one person reportedly ejected

AUSTIN, Texas — A rollover collision early Monday morning has left one person as a trauma alert and one in an unknown condition. Around 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 7, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) medics were called out to the 200 block of East Slaughter Lane for a rollover collision. The Austin Fire Department was also called out to assist ATCEMS.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
KILLEEN, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after woman’s body found under burn pit

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Officers called to investigate a tip found a body buried beneath a burn pit at a Texas home. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies received a tip that a homicide may have occurred at a home on Windy Valley Drive. The person who contacted deputies said the victim was female and her body might be kept on the property.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy