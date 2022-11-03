ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 4

Related
kgou.org

Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
IDABEL, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 11-07-22

A weak cold front moved through the area Sunday night, but it won’t drift too much farther south through Arkansas today. As low pressure deepens over the northern Plains today into the early Tuesday, the strengthening southerly flow into this low pressure system will drag the front back north across the Four States region as a warm front. As this process happens, clouds will gradually increase. Therefore, we should enjoy a mostly sunny morning, but as we move further into the day; especially later in the afternoon, skies will become mostly cloudy. As the warm and moist air mass is lifted over the relatively cooler, Four States, surface air early Tuesday morning through mid afternoon, a few light showers may develop across the region. There is just enough instability for the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm in a few spots. Tuesday’s light, widely scattered showers will exit through northern Kansas and Northern Missouri later in the day; leaving behind a layer of clouds through the overnight hours Tuesday, and early Wednesday morning. However, this layer will be dissipating on Wednesday which will allow a return to some sunshine. The early November sun and a strengthening low level southerly flow will boost high temperatures into the upper 70s on Wednesday, but it will likely be even warmer on Thursday as southerly winds increase in strength to between fifteen and thirty miles an hour with higher gusts. It will be so warm on Thursday that high temperature records will be threatened as the mercury moves into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Clouds will be advancing ahead of a powerful cold front late Thursday afternoon into the evening. As the front moves through the viewing area toward midnight, there will be a chance for some light showers. The main story to end the week will be the major drop in temperatures behind this cold front. Highs on Veterans Day will be about thirty degrees colder than our enjoyable, near record warmth just a day prior. The cold air will stay with us for several days. Chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s on Friday will drop another two or three degrees over the weekend, as a reinforcing shot of cold air builds south out of central Canada and the northern Plains. In this northerly flow regime, morning lows will drop to the middle 20s. We’ll need to get used to this preview of Winter, because the eight to ten day temperature outlook issued by the National Weather Service Climate Branch indicates that Four States high temperatures will be well below normal November 13th through the 20th.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

First Alert Ride Along: Tracking storms moving across Oklahoma

KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking storms moving across Oklahoma. Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are in the video player above. Watch Storm Chaser Chris Lee in the video player below:. Watch Storm Chaser Nick Smith in the video player below:. Be sure to download the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KOCO

State leaders react after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas

IDABEL, Okla. — State leaders reacted after tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Texas. Gov. Kevin Stitt traveled to Idabel after tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Texas. On Saturday, Stitt said search-and-rescue teams and generators were being sent to the Idabel area. On Twitter, Stitt said, "A heartbreaking site touring Idabel this morning. 100+ homes and businesses destroyed from last night's storm. I will declare a state of emergency in affected counties to ensure these communities have support and resources from the state. Pray for all those affected."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Poetry and Chill offers platform for Oklahoma City artists

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City organization Poetry and Chill helps children find self-love and expression through creativity and poetry. The organization's founder, Gregory McPherson II, joined KOCO 5 to talk about the new workshop Poetry and Chill is offering. Open the video player above to learn more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Severe Storms Possible With Next System Moving Toward Oklahoma

A potent storm is brewing off to our west. This will bring the threat for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and then snow for some. Today look for breezy conditions with highs in the 60s and low 70s, and tonight scattered showers and a few t-storms across the state. The threat for stronger severe storms goes up along the cold front in northwestern Oklahoma tomorrow morning.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Highest Rated Steakhouses

When it comes to steak, as Oklahomans, we rarely agree. We argue over everything that goes into a proper steak. Seasonings vs marinade, charcoal vs gas, grill vs oven, rare vs medium vs edible leather... the list goes on and on. For instance, while I've had some of the most...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy