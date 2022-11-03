Read full article on original website
If You’re Looking for Fall Colors Take This Oklahoma Scenic Drive
If you're looking for fall colors this Oklahoma scenic drive is the place to go. Take a trip down this 54-mile winding mountain-top road for fantastic fall foliage and breathtaking views. Now's the time to plan your trip to see the best colors. It's the perfect daycation or quick weekend getaway that the entire family will enjoy.
KOCO
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sends teams to help after recent tornadoes
IDABEL, Okla. — Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sent teams to southeast Oklahoma to help with recovery efforts after Friday night’s tornadoes. Oklahomans are helping Oklahomans. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the disaster relief group on what they’ve been doing to help the victims. Watch the...
kgou.org
Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road
Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
Jaw dropping videos show scope of devastation after deadly tornadoes sweep across Texas, Oklahoma
New videos show scenes of devastation in the aftermath of powerful tornadoes that touched down in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 11-07-22
A weak cold front moved through the area Sunday night, but it won’t drift too much farther south through Arkansas today. As low pressure deepens over the northern Plains today into the early Tuesday, the strengthening southerly flow into this low pressure system will drag the front back north across the Four States region as a warm front. As this process happens, clouds will gradually increase. Therefore, we should enjoy a mostly sunny morning, but as we move further into the day; especially later in the afternoon, skies will become mostly cloudy. As the warm and moist air mass is lifted over the relatively cooler, Four States, surface air early Tuesday morning through mid afternoon, a few light showers may develop across the region. There is just enough instability for the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm in a few spots. Tuesday’s light, widely scattered showers will exit through northern Kansas and Northern Missouri later in the day; leaving behind a layer of clouds through the overnight hours Tuesday, and early Wednesday morning. However, this layer will be dissipating on Wednesday which will allow a return to some sunshine. The early November sun and a strengthening low level southerly flow will boost high temperatures into the upper 70s on Wednesday, but it will likely be even warmer on Thursday as southerly winds increase in strength to between fifteen and thirty miles an hour with higher gusts. It will be so warm on Thursday that high temperature records will be threatened as the mercury moves into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Clouds will be advancing ahead of a powerful cold front late Thursday afternoon into the evening. As the front moves through the viewing area toward midnight, there will be a chance for some light showers. The main story to end the week will be the major drop in temperatures behind this cold front. Highs on Veterans Day will be about thirty degrees colder than our enjoyable, near record warmth just a day prior. The cold air will stay with us for several days. Chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s on Friday will drop another two or three degrees over the weekend, as a reinforcing shot of cold air builds south out of central Canada and the northern Plains. In this northerly flow regime, morning lows will drop to the middle 20s. We’ll need to get used to this preview of Winter, because the eight to ten day temperature outlook issued by the National Weather Service Climate Branch indicates that Four States high temperatures will be well below normal November 13th through the 20th.
KOCO
First Alert Ride Along: Tracking storms moving across Oklahoma
KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking storms moving across Oklahoma. Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are in the video player above. Watch Storm Chaser Chris Lee in the video player below:. Watch Storm Chaser Nick Smith in the video player below:. Be sure to download the...
Oklahoma’s Viking Runestone Is Now World Famous, But Logically Fake
If you weren't aware of it, and why would you be, Oklahoma is the home of a now-famous landlocked Viking runestone that very well could be ancient, but it's not without its own shenanigans. On the edge of a little town called Heavener, OK lies a park dedicated to the...
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
KOCO
State leaders react after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas
IDABEL, Okla. — State leaders reacted after tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Texas. Gov. Kevin Stitt traveled to Idabel after tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Texas. On Saturday, Stitt said search-and-rescue teams and generators were being sent to the Idabel area. On Twitter, Stitt said, "A heartbreaking site touring Idabel this morning. 100+ homes and businesses destroyed from last night's storm. I will declare a state of emergency in affected counties to ensure these communities have support and resources from the state. Pray for all those affected."
Tornado Threat Moves To Eastern Oklahoma
Get ready for severe weather as rain and some severe storms make their way into the state with a moderate tornado threat for much of the eastern parts of the state. The threat will run along and east I-35 and will increase for the southeastern parts of the state. The...
KOCO
Oklahoma transportation officials hope $4.2M will help cut down on wrong-way crashes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma transportation officials hope $4.2 million will help cut down on the number of wrong-way crashes. The project will help drivers know if they’re driving on the wrong side of the road. From lights to new signage, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said this is another step in improving safety.
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
KOCO
Poetry and Chill offers platform for Oklahoma City artists
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City organization Poetry and Chill helps children find self-love and expression through creativity and poetry. The organization's founder, Gregory McPherson II, joined KOCO 5 to talk about the new workshop Poetry and Chill is offering. Open the video player above to learn more.
Organizations aiding E Texas, SE Oklahoma tornado victims
Homes, businesses, and schools across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas were devastated during Friday's storms, but you can help. These are some of the organizations helping victims of the storms.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Severe Storms Possible With Next System Moving Toward Oklahoma
A potent storm is brewing off to our west. This will bring the threat for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and then snow for some. Today look for breezy conditions with highs in the 60s and low 70s, and tonight scattered showers and a few t-storms across the state. The threat for stronger severe storms goes up along the cold front in northwestern Oklahoma tomorrow morning.
Oklahoma’s Highest Rated Steakhouses
When it comes to steak, as Oklahomans, we rarely agree. We argue over everything that goes into a proper steak. Seasonings vs marinade, charcoal vs gas, grill vs oven, rare vs medium vs edible leather... the list goes on and on. For instance, while I've had some of the most...
Oklahoma Gov. declares state of emergency in four counties
Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties had more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has one confirmed death, as well as over 3,000 power outages, according to a press release.
