Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright

RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Making food more accessible for everyone

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Little Free Pantry Louisiana expanded into Louisiana Tech and welcomed its own as the third location in Ruston. The pantry allows anyone in the community to come and help themselves if they need food or toiletries. The idea came when the founder, Ethan Jeffus, was...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM hosts 37th Annual Chili Cook-Off

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana at Monroe held its 37th Annual Chili Cook-Off at Pecan Grove on campus Saturday afternoon. During judging time, spirit groups were hyping up the crowd for the pep rally before the Texas State vs. ULM game kicked off at Malone Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Polls Open at 6 a.m. on Election Day in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Polls open at 6 a.m. on election day and close at 8 p.m. If you are in line by the time polls close, you will be able to vote. Though some may not think their vote counts, the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters says otherwise. “A...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: Shelly

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say Hello to Shelly!. She is one of the kittens at the Rivers Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Shelly came into the shelter with two other litter mates. She said they are special because they got the shelter up to 15,000 intakes.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Nearly 600 drivers drop off old items at America Recycles Day Collection event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green held its America Recycles Day Collection event Saturday morning at the Monroe Civic Center. Close to 600 vehicles drove through outside at the Monroe Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It’s a free service that the organization holds annually for residents in Ouachita Parish.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Veteran's Day Scam Alerts

RUSTON, LA
Vicksburg Post

Shreveport man killed in crash in Madison Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 in Madison Parish on Thursday morning. This crash claimed the life of Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, La. Troopers responded to the scene a little after 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation...
MADISON PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for hit-and-run suspect

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in regards to a hit-and-run that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The police responded to South College and Owl St. around 1:00 a.m. in reference to a hit-and-run...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Parish to elect officials Tuesday

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and while Lincoln Parish schools will be out, voters in the parish will have an opportunity to vote for mayor, council members and more. Residents may find a sample ballot at www.sos.la.gov or by downloading the GEAUXVOTE Mobile App from the Apple or Android App Store.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll beats Union

Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man

WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grayson man dies in Caldwell Parish crash

KELLY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, shortly after 12 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 843. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Bobby J. Grant of Grayson, La. According to authorities, a 1994 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Grant, was traveling […]
GRAYSON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Downsville teenager

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Justin Fisher of Downsville, La. Fisher is described as a White male, standing six feet and one inch, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. According to authorities, he was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Kyle Road near the Holmesville community […]
DOWNSVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Former LSU football player finishes Twin City Marathon on crutches

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Twin City Marathon by the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe, was held Sunday morning at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. Runners from across the country came to West Monroe to participate in the Twin...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita Parish Public Library launches online obituary index

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new service launched on October 14, 2022, on the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s website. The “Master Index of Obituaries from Monroe Newspapers” is a project that has been in the works for over 25 years. Lora Peppers, library associate for the genealogy...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is open to helping families this season. The agency normally sees an increase in demand for food around the holidays. Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Costa of the food bank says their staff understands the financial crunch a lot of people are facing around this time of year.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
STERLINGTON, LA

