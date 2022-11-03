MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say Hello to Shelly!. She is one of the kittens at the Rivers Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Shelly came into the shelter with two other litter mates. She said they are special because they got the shelter up to 15,000 intakes.

MONROE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO