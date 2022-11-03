Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Related
industrytoday.com
$2.5 Million Modernization at Wall Colmonoy Los Lunas
Wall Colmonoy is pleased to announce a $2.5 million modernization plan at their Alloy Products plant located in Los Lunas, New Mexico. (Los Lunas, NM) Wall Colmonoy is pleased to announce a $2.5 million modernization plan at their Alloy Products plant located in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The plan aims to increase capacity, improve processes, and add new capabilities.
Outdoor spaces and zero bus fare on city council docket
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s city council is set to vote on a pair of hot ticket items Monday night. If passed, the first would require safe outdoor space operators to have a permit and set rules on running the sites. The second would end the city’s Zero Fare Bus program and create a program that […]
nexttv.com
Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things
A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
Fundraisers crucial for Animal Humane New Mexico programs
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers said they are planning to hold another Doggie Dash next year.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Early voting numbers, Stolen U-Haul, Calm weather, Celebrating art, Toy drive
[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
newsfromthestates.com
PNM customers continue to pay for San Juan coal plant that’s no longer operating
Power lines intersect in Albuquerque, N.M. in February 2022. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In the two months since the San Juan Generating Station shut down in New Mexico, the region’s customers have been paying the same rate for a facility that’s no longer giving them energy.
KRQE News 13
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
KOAT 7
Structure fire near University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large structure fire started near the University of New Mexico campus as smoke clouds are visible in Albuquerque. The fire is located at 1800 Lomas Blvd NE. It was a three story abandoned building. One house was damaged due to smoke. Albuquerque Fire Rescue will remain on scene throughout Monday night as they wait for the fire to burn out.
KOAT 7
Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico
Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Brittany and her husband Mike, and their two-year-old daughter Audrey, had been stuck in California since December. Now, on their journey back home, they've run into a giant loss.
Shoplifter threatens Family Dollar customers with gun
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A shoplifting turned scary for a mother and her young daughter after the thief threatened them with a gun. It happened at the Family Dollar off 2nd Street in Los Ranchos on Saturday. The mother says she was with her 12-year-old daughter when they saw a man shoplifting when he noticed them […]
Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
labroots.com
Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor
If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
rrobserver.com
Amazon Air starts flying out of Sunport
Amazon has officially started operations at its new air cargo facility at the Albuquerque International Sunport. City Council approved the development last November. Currently, the Sunport operations include just one cargo-transporting flight. “We take great pride in officially welcoming the world’s largest retailer to the Sunport,” said Richard McCurley, Director...
Neighborhood protests ABQ homeless camp planned for local church
Issues involving the homeless population pop up in Albuquerque frequently. Another one has been added to the ever-growing list.
KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets
Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
newsfromthestates.com
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
KRQE News 13
Lea County man accused of stealing around $1.2 million in diesel on company card
Lea County man accused of stealing around $1.2 million in diesel on company card. Lea County man accused of stealing around $1.2 million …. Lea County man accused of stealing around $1.2 million in diesel on company card. Clovis community debates about proposed abortion …. Abortion was the topic of...
Comments / 0