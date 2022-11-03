An air balloon mishap led to a temporary road closure near Upland Brewing Company early Thursday evening, just as an influx of drivers were trying to get home from work.

The City of Bloomington Fire Department received a call about the incident around 5 p.m. The hot air balloon was in the midst of launching when strong air currents disrupted its ascension and blew the large balloon into a powerline on North Madison and West 11th Street. No injuries were reported, though some nearby businesses experienced power outages. Battalion Chief Roger Kerr said it was the first time he'd ever responded to something like this in his 35 years of service.

2022 midterms: Local candidates raise nearly $250K for election; big money in race for sheriff, school referendum

One of the hot air balloon's owners is longtime Bloomington Police Department Chief Mike Diekhoff, who was at the scene but declined further comment.

City firefighters closed off the street while Duke Energy employees worked to unhook the basket and lift the deflated balloon off the powerline. Kerr couldn't estimate how many properties' electricity were impacted by the event but did not anticipate there would be any long-term disruptions.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Hot air balloon crashes into powerline, causes temporary street closure