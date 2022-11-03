ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Hot air balloon crashes into powerline, causes temporary street closure

By Rachel Smith, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago

An air balloon mishap led to a temporary road closure near Upland Brewing Company early Thursday evening, just as an influx of drivers were trying to get home from work.

The City of Bloomington Fire Department received a call about the incident around 5 p.m. The hot air balloon was in the midst of launching when strong air currents disrupted its ascension and blew the large balloon into a powerline on North Madison and West 11th Street. No injuries were reported, though some nearby businesses experienced power outages. Battalion Chief Roger Kerr said it was the first time he'd ever responded to something like this in his 35 years of service.

2022 midterms: Local candidates raise nearly $250K for election; big money in race for sheriff, school referendum

One of the hot air balloon's owners is longtime Bloomington Police Department Chief Mike Diekhoff, who was at the scene but declined further comment.

City firefighters closed off the street while Duke Energy employees worked to unhook the basket and lift the deflated balloon off the powerline. Kerr couldn't estimate how many properties' electricity were impacted by the event but did not anticipate there would be any long-term disruptions.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Hot air balloon crashes into powerline, causes temporary street closure

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

Gas leak reported near Seventh Street and Rose Avenue has been repaired

IU reported a gas leak near Seventh Street and Rose Avenue on the north sidewalk, according to an IU Notify Bloomington alert sent just at 6:30 p.m. The gas leak has been repaired and the area is now open, according to an IU Notify Bloomington alert sent at 8:52 p.m. Crews will remain in the area to complete work, but normal activities can resume.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man shot, killed early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed early Sunday on the city's southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street around 6 a.m. and found the victim outside. He died at the scene. Police are speaking with a person of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus man arrested for disturbance, head-butting CPD officer

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A local man was arrested on several charges Saturday afternoon after officers responded to a disturbance involving an intoxicated person. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded to the 1400 block of Pearl Street at around 3:45 p.m. in regards to a report of two people fighting, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris. When officers arrived, they detained a man who police say was holding a nearly empty bottle of vodka.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
SALEM, IN
wdrb.com

2 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Salem, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a crash near Salem on Friday morning in Washington County. Just before 8 a.m., Indiana State Police found the crash on State Road 56 just east of Shields Road. Troopers believe a small grey Chevy...
SALEM, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday

A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Court Docs: New details in fatal pedestrian vs truck incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man driving a commercial truck reportedly thought he had a flat tire after hitting a pedestrian in Terre Haute Wednesday. The incident resulted in the pedestrian’s death at the corner of 12th Street and Wabash Avenue. According to court documents, the driver of the commercial vehicle was 25-year-old Jordan […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
lakercountry.com

Couple arrested locally by KSP over the weekend

Kentucky State Police made a pair of arrests locally over the weekend. According to jail records, Keith Hancock, age 61 of Nancy, and Terri Phillips, age 48 of Edinburgh, Indiana, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday evening. Both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating a foreign EPO/DVO.
NANCY, KY
FOX59

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by truck on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while trying to cross Madison Avenue on the city’s south side. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to an accident with injury near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lawrence Avenue just inside the I-465 loop. IMPD said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy