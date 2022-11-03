Are you going to be alone on Thanksgiving? Nobody should have to spend Thanksgiving alone and that is why Chelsea Hospital is bringing back their free Thanksgiving meal for those in the community, including residents of Manchester, who are alone or cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal. This will be held in the Chelsea Hospital dining room from 11:30am to 1:30pm on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. Registration is required. Please call Chelsea Senior Center (734-475-9242) to register by November 18.

