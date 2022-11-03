Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Sparrow arranges military funerals for 5 unclaimed Michigan veterans
AUGUSTA, Mich. (WILX) - Five individuals whose remains had gone unclaimed will receive full military burials on Thursday thanks to the work of Sparrow Forensic Pathology and federal officials. Sparrow officials researched the backgrounds of the dead individuals who had either lost touch with their families or could not afford...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Child Care Access Fair happening at Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson City Hall will host a Jackson County Child Care Access Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. It is an opportunity for residents to learn how to start and maintain a childcare business. The fair is organized by the State of Michigan LARA Department in collaboration with...
WILX-TV
MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan earns an Emmy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan has won an Emmy. The award they received was for their broadcast of their 2021 “MLK Day of Celebration” honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They won their Emmy for excellence for broadcast production in the historical and cultural category by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
WILX-TV
LCC Sending Runners to National Finals
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College is sending both its men’s and women’s cross country teams to the national junior college finals in Tallahassee, Florida. The women run at 8:30am Saturday followed by the men’s race. Both teams won regional titles on October 29th. Nationally in their divisions, the LCC women are ranked number one and the men are ranked number three.
WILX-TV
Jackson Police is giving free turkeys to families for Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is helping Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. The turkeys will be free with no prior sign-up necessary. Jackson police officers will be distributing the turkeys to families. They do ask that those picking up a turkey stay in their cars and enter the Commonwealth Commerce Center parking using E. Wesley Street and drive around the building to the Turkey Drive-Thru site.
Veteran’s program receives $250K from Michigan
Organizers for Helmets to Hardhats, a veteran's program, will host a meeting Friday regarding a $250,000 grant they were recently awarded from the State of Michigan.
WILX-TV
New Veterans Clinic in Howell expected to serve 3,000 veterans
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A new clinic aimed at serving military veterans who helped serve our country opened Wednesday in Howell. The U.S Veterans Administration clinic will make sure veterans have easier access to medical appointments. The new outpatient clinic will offer basic medical services to more than 3,000 veterans in the Livingston County area.
WILX-TV
Woldumar Nature Center hosts 5k fundraiser in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who love nature got to enjoy the late fall weather at Woldumar Nature Center on Sunday. The nonprofit hosted a 5K run along the Grand River that went through prairies, pine forests, wetlands, and hardwood forests. The trail is protected by the association and is up to 180 acres of land. It was the 14th year for the 5K and it is a part of a big fall fundraiser that helps support the organization whose goal is to teach people about the environment.
WILX-TV
Holt Public Schools to fund over $17K in grants for classroom programs
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Education Foundation will be funding more than $17,000 in grants for classroom programs. Educators who submitted grant proposals will be notified of the decision by personal visits from Holt Public Schools officials including Dr. David Hornak, Holt Public Schools Superintendent, and members of the Holt Education Foundation on Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down
DEARBORN, Mich. – 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., burned down in less than an hour. If you were living in Metro Detroit in the 1940s or 1950s, there’s a really strong chance you visited the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn.
WILX-TV
School ordered to allow anti-abortion pitch on election eve
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge ordered an Ann Arbor school to allow opponents of an abortion-rights ballot question to deliver their message over the public-address system Monday, saying a denial violated the students’ free-speech rights. The Republican club at Skyline High School got the message out...
themanchestermirror.com
Don’t be alone on Thanksgiving! Free Thanksgiving meal at Chelsea Hospital
Are you going to be alone on Thanksgiving? Nobody should have to spend Thanksgiving alone and that is why Chelsea Hospital is bringing back their free Thanksgiving meal for those in the community, including residents of Manchester, who are alone or cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal. This will be held in the Chelsea Hospital dining room from 11:30am to 1:30pm on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. Registration is required. Please call Chelsea Senior Center (734-475-9242) to register by November 18.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
WILX-TV
DECISION 2022: Key races that are on this year’s ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Midterm Elections are on Tuesday and more than 1.2 million Michiganders have cast their votes for the election. In-person voters can start heading to the polls at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Remember to bring state-issued identification to the polls. If you do not have...
fox2detroit.com
Shelby Township police officer passes away while on duty
SHELBY TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Shelby Township Police announced the death of one of their officers late Saturday night. Veteran Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell passed away suddenly at the age of 51 while on duty, officials said. Kammerzell was a 17-year member of the police department. "The passing does not...
Michigan Parents Speak Out Against Proposal 3
There is a lot of talk about Michigan’s Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. I hear the chatter in bars, restaurants, local shops, and even at the pet groomers. Everyone has an opinion and I love to hear them. And sometimes I like to stir the pot.
WILX-TV
Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
Tasty Timeline: See When Popular Michigan Made Foods Were Launched
So much of Michigan's history includes delectable foods & beverages from all around the state. While some invention dates aren't clear, many are available to create a timeline of delicious goodness -- some still available only in the Midwest and other brands that have become American Icons. When was the...
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
