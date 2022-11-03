ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Bucs learning life lessons in tough season

The game of football can mirror real life with all the ups and downs, and the way East Tennessee State coach George Quarles figures, his players have learned a lot about life this season, even if it’s been a difficult lesson. “Our guys, they’ve done what they’re supposed to...
wjhl.com

Tennessee loses to No. 3 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WATE) — No. 1 dropped its first game of the year 27-13 as the offense sputtered against No. 3 Georgia. The Vols entered the game averaging 598 yards per game, but the Bulldogs defense held them to just 289 yards on Saturday. The Georgia defensive line controlled...
ATHENS, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Mercer dumps Bucs in SoCon soccer semifinals

Dylan Gaither scored in the 17th minute and Mercer held on for a 1-0 victory over East Tennessee State in the semifinals of the Southern Conference soccer tournament Sunday at Summers-Taylor Stadium. Mercer’s Trevor McMullen made four saves to notch the shutout.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rangers make history with breakthrough playoff win

Unaka’s first football season was in 1950, and over these 72 years they never had a victory quite like the one Friday night. The Rangers earned their first-ever playoff win, and coincidentally it came against a team that marked one of the lowest moments in program history. The 44-20 win over Greenback in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 1A playoffs ended a string of 17 straight postseason defeats for the small Carter County school.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Alumni Golf Classic crowns champions

KINGSPORT — The 55th annual ETSU Alumni Golf Classic was held at Cattails at MeadowView on Oct. 28. East Tennessee State alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and volunteers were present for the two-person select-shot tournament held by the ETSU National Alumni Association. Golfers competed in one of eight divisions: the Gold Division (handicap of 10 and under); Blue Division (11-20 handicap); White Division (21 handicap or up); Faculty/Staff; Women; Greeks; Seniors; and Co-ed.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Casteel wraps first championship in long racing career

After 53 years in racing, Danny Casteel is a champion. The 71-year-old Johnson City driver recently wrapped up the Southeast Vintage Outlaws championship. “When I started all this in 1969, I didn’t think anything about it,” Casteel said. “I couldn’t have imagined to still be doing it 53 years later, let alone win a title.”
WKRN

Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
TENNESSEE STATE
East Tennessean

Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole

With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU to be regional host for TN Health Careers Summit and Expo

East Tennessee State University will be the regional host site for the TN Health Careers Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Nov. 15. This on-campus event promotes health professions and celebrates health as a career path for high school students. Students, teachers and advisers are invited to participate. Those attending will meet and network with health professionals and health programs, learn from a keynote panel of health leaders in the state of Tennessee and participate in breakout sessions to build skills and knowledge to be successful in health professions. They will also engage in a statewide service project to honor and celebrate U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel and the health professionals who serve them.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Events scheduled for Veterans Day

A numbers of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Washingtonian.com

An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications

Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
BRISTOL, VA

