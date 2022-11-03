East Tennessee State University will be the regional host site for the TN Health Careers Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Nov. 15. This on-campus event promotes health professions and celebrates health as a career path for high school students. Students, teachers and advisers are invited to participate. Those attending will meet and network with health professionals and health programs, learn from a keynote panel of health leaders in the state of Tennessee and participate in breakout sessions to build skills and knowledge to be successful in health professions. They will also engage in a statewide service project to honor and celebrate U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel and the health professionals who serve them.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO