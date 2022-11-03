Read full article on original website
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Kingsport Times-News
Cloudland's McKinney running into record books
They like to run in Roan Mountain. Cloudland’s Gage McKinney ran his way into the football record books Friday night, and has a chance to do more.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs learning life lessons in tough season
The game of football can mirror real life with all the ups and downs, and the way East Tennessee State coach George Quarles figures, his players have learned a lot about life this season, even if it’s been a difficult lesson. “Our guys, they’ve done what they’re supposed to...
Kingsport Times-News
Reserves lift ETSU past Emory & Henry
East Tennessee State’s basketball team showed something it didn’t have last year in its season opener. The Bucs have some depth.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU men, women set for basketball season openers
JOHNSON CITY — All the preliminaries are over for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. The Bucs host Emory & Henry on Monday night in their season opener. Tipoff time at Freedom Hall is 7 p.m.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill.
wjhl.com
Tennessee loses to No. 3 Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. (WATE) — No. 1 dropped its first game of the year 27-13 as the offense sputtered against No. 3 Georgia. The Vols entered the game averaging 598 yards per game, but the Bulldogs defense held them to just 289 yards on Saturday. The Georgia defensive line controlled...
Kingsport Times-News
Mercer dumps Bucs in SoCon soccer semifinals
Dylan Gaither scored in the 17th minute and Mercer held on for a 1-0 victory over East Tennessee State in the semifinals of the Southern Conference soccer tournament Sunday at Summers-Taylor Stadium. Mercer’s Trevor McMullen made four saves to notch the shutout.
Kingsport Times-News
Rangers make history with breakthrough playoff win
Unaka’s first football season was in 1950, and over these 72 years they never had a victory quite like the one Friday night. The Rangers earned their first-ever playoff win, and coincidentally it came against a team that marked one of the lowest moments in program history. The 44-20 win over Greenback in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 1A playoffs ended a string of 17 straight postseason defeats for the small Carter County school.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Alumni Golf Classic crowns champions
KINGSPORT — The 55th annual ETSU Alumni Golf Classic was held at Cattails at MeadowView on Oct. 28. East Tennessee State alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and volunteers were present for the two-person select-shot tournament held by the ETSU National Alumni Association. Golfers competed in one of eight divisions: the Gold Division (handicap of 10 and under); Blue Division (11-20 handicap); White Division (21 handicap or up); Faculty/Staff; Women; Greeks; Seniors; and Co-ed.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Kingsport Times-News
Casteel wraps first championship in long racing career
After 53 years in racing, Danny Casteel is a champion. The 71-year-old Johnson City driver recently wrapped up the Southeast Vintage Outlaws championship. “When I started all this in 1969, I didn’t think anything about it,” Casteel said. “I couldn’t have imagined to still be doing it 53 years later, let alone win a title.”
Things to do this weekend in Middle Tennessee!
While I love kayaking, hiking and exploring the great outdoors, sometimes it's fun to stay a little closer to home and enjoy some more structured fun! Here are the top 5 of my favorite non-hiking/kayaking things to do in Middle Tennessee!
WKRN
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU to be regional host for TN Health Careers Summit and Expo
East Tennessee State University will be the regional host site for the TN Health Careers Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Nov. 15. This on-campus event promotes health professions and celebrates health as a career path for high school students. Students, teachers and advisers are invited to participate. Those attending will meet and network with health professionals and health programs, learn from a keynote panel of health leaders in the state of Tennessee and participate in breakout sessions to build skills and knowledge to be successful in health professions. They will also engage in a statewide service project to honor and celebrate U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel and the health professionals who serve them.
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Tennessee one of country’s worst states for flu, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This could be the country’s worst flu season in over a decade, and it’s only just beginning. Right now, the CDC says the virus is circulating at an even higher rate in Tennessee than the rest of the country. The CDC’s map shows Tennessee...
Kingsport Times-News
Events scheduled for Veterans Day
A numbers of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
Washingtonian.com
An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications
Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
