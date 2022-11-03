ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

New River Valley makes strides toward finding a cure for Alzheimer’s

RADFORD, Va (WFXR) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, cases are on the rise throughout the nation. The annual “Walk To End Alzheimer’s” event in Radford raised over $50,000 towards Alzheimer’s research, but the Alzheimer’s Association says the fight is not over. Virginia...
RADFORD, VA
theroanoker.com

New Owner, Same Great Place

Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”

According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Acorn bumper crop across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns. The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring. The Department of Wildlife Resources says more...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

BBB warns of online shopping scams

With the holiday season approaching, it's important to remember that no one is immune to scams. The Better Business Bureau urges people to be cautious while shopping online. With the holiday season approaching, it's important to remember that no one is immune to scams. The Better Business Bureau urges people to be cautious while shopping online.
ROANOKE, VA
Tennessee Tribune

Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dream Launch Bootcamp now open for registration

The River District Association (RDA) has announced that registration has opened for the fifth cohort of the River District Association Dream Launch Bootcamp. Since the start of the program in 2019, over 400 individuals have participated in some or all of the boot camp classes; 133 individuals have completed the entire series of classes and earned a Dream Launch Bootcamp Certificate.
DANVILLE, VA
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs17

Virginia pharmacies deal with prescription pill shortage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A nationwide shortage of prescription pills is hitting pharmacies in Hampton Roads. The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic. Both shortages are attributed to supply chain issues. Several local pharmacists told WAVY,...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
VINTON, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Non-profit tries to reduce Black maternal mortality rate in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Birth in Color RVA provided doula training in Roanoke. Their goal is to train doulas of color in underrepresented communities at no cost. “Black women are dying; they’re afraid to even give birth when that’s supposed to be one of the joyous...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
FOREST, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter

The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Danville Yoga and Meditation Center

The Danville Yoga and Meditation Center, located at 2000 Westover Drive in Danville, is a small, comfortable space dedicated to promoting the well-being of all who enter. The Yoga and Meditation Center offer a wide range of services, including yoga classes for all levels, along with meditation, sound healing, and holistic wellness. Their instructors are certified within industry standards, and provide a memorable experience for guests.
DANVILLE, VA
daystech.org

Danville church calendar for Saturday, Nov. 5

Email particular occasions to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is midday Wednesday. Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, Chatham, can have a meals and clothes giveaway from 9 a.m. to midday at the moment. For extra info, name 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964. PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY. New Ephesus Missionary Baptist...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Very warm Monday, cooler Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Unseasonably warm conditions are in the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia this Monday. Areas of drizzle and pockets of fog may impact the Monday morning commute, so use caution while traveling. Otherwise, skies will become mostly sunny for the day ahead. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 50s and 60s before warming up into the above-average 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon. This will be our warmest day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE

