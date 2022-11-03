Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
K & W cafeteria offers customers a Thanksgiving Day specialCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
New River Valley makes strides toward finding a cure for Alzheimer’s
RADFORD, Va (WFXR) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, cases are on the rise throughout the nation. The annual “Walk To End Alzheimer’s” event in Radford raised over $50,000 towards Alzheimer’s research, but the Alzheimer’s Association says the fight is not over. Virginia...
theroanoker.com
New Owner, Same Great Place
Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”
According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
Virginia healthcare leaders launch online tool to address staffing shortage
NORFOLK, Va. — Hospitals across Virginia and in Hampton Roads are in major need of workers. Some medical professionals said a staffing shortage prompted the launch of a new hiring tool. A new website called 'On Board Virginia' was created by staff members with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare...
NBC 29 News
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns. The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring. The Department of Wildlife Resources says more...
wfxrtv.com
BBB warns of online shopping scams
With the holiday season approaching, it's important to remember that no one is immune to scams. The Better Business Bureau urges people to be cautious while shopping online. With the holiday season approaching, it's important to remember that no one is immune to scams. The Better Business Bureau urges people to be cautious while shopping online.
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
WSLS
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
chathamstartribune.com
Dream Launch Bootcamp now open for registration
The River District Association (RDA) has announced that registration has opened for the fifth cohort of the River District Association Dream Launch Bootcamp. Since the start of the program in 2019, over 400 individuals have participated in some or all of the boot camp classes; 133 individuals have completed the entire series of classes and earned a Dream Launch Bootcamp Certificate.
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
cbs17
Virginia pharmacies deal with prescription pill shortage
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A nationwide shortage of prescription pills is hitting pharmacies in Hampton Roads. The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic. Both shortages are attributed to supply chain issues. Several local pharmacists told WAVY,...
wfxrtv.com
Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
WDBJ7.com
Non-profit tries to reduce Black maternal mortality rate in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Birth in Color RVA provided doula training in Roanoke. Their goal is to train doulas of color in underrepresented communities at no cost. “Black women are dying; they’re afraid to even give birth when that’s supposed to be one of the joyous...
wfxrtv.com
Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter
The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Yoga and Meditation Center
The Danville Yoga and Meditation Center, located at 2000 Westover Drive in Danville, is a small, comfortable space dedicated to promoting the well-being of all who enter. The Yoga and Meditation Center offer a wide range of services, including yoga classes for all levels, along with meditation, sound healing, and holistic wellness. Their instructors are certified within industry standards, and provide a memorable experience for guests.
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence …. The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led...
daystech.org
Danville church calendar for Saturday, Nov. 5
Email particular occasions to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is midday Wednesday. Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, Chatham, can have a meals and clothes giveaway from 9 a.m. to midday at the moment. For extra info, name 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964. PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY. New Ephesus Missionary Baptist...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Very warm Monday, cooler Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Unseasonably warm conditions are in the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia this Monday. Areas of drizzle and pockets of fog may impact the Monday morning commute, so use caution while traveling. Otherwise, skies will become mostly sunny for the day ahead. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 50s and 60s before warming up into the above-average 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon. This will be our warmest day of the week.
