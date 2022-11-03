Read full article on original website
WIBW
Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
KAKE TV
Schwan's to build new distribution center in Salina, bring more jobs
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Schwan’s Company announced Thursday it plans to build a 140,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center at its pizza-manufacturing facility in Salina. Company leaders joined government and civic officials in Salina to share details of the new project and thank the Salina and greater Kansas community. The distribution...
Vendor bazaar is set for Saturday
Geary County Sheriff’s Office Community Involvement Team is having its annual vendor bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Geary County 4-H/Senior Citizens Center, 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd. CIT is inviting local and area vendors to set up a booth and sell or advertise their products.
Emporia gazette.com
Fanestil Meats cuts ribbon on new processing plant, looks forward to future growth
Fanestil Meats cut the ribbon at its new meat processing plant Friday — and announced two large contributions to Flint Hills Technical College. “Living the American Dream and the dream come true,” owner Dan Smoots said of how it felt to finally open the facility.
WIBW
Mommy & Me to move to new location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mommy & Me will open the doors at its new location in Topeka, which is more than twice the size of its previous location. Mommy & Me, the mom-and-daughter retailer, says it has moved to a new location in the Capital City and will open for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after car strikes I-70 bridge rail
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Ray Walter Cooke, 39, Pleasent Grove, Utah, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Ohio Street. The car veered to the left,...
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
World’s Largest Belt Buckle coming soon to small Kansas town
The town of Abilene will soon be laying claim to having the World's Largest Belt Buckle as their project nears completion.
Now That’s Rural: Herrera, Seanz-Reyes – Emporia HOTT
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. In this case, I’m not referring to the temperature. HOTT is an acronym for Hispanics Of Today and Tomorrow, an organization that is working to promote higher education opportunities for Hispanic students in the Emporia area. Rebeca Herrera and Patricia Saenz-Reyes of...
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
Hydrant flushing will be under way in Milford
Milford will be flushing hydrants Monday and Tuesday. This is being done to assist with discoloration in the water. It may cause lowering of pressure and dirty water in the home. Need to flush your water until water is clear.
Museum will be closed Tuesday
The Geary County Historical Museum will be closed Tuesday, November 8th for a staff professional development day. Regular hours will resume Wednesday, November 9th. Museum Executive Director Heather Hagedorn made the announcement.
Manhattan teen injured after car travels into ditch
RILEY COUNTY—A teen driver was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Riley County. A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ethan Bryant, 16, Manhattan, traveled through the t-intersection on Calvary as it met Welsh Road near Riley and into the ditch, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
WIBW
Bicyclist injured in weather-related crash with a truck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a Saturday morning crash. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. They said a pickup truck...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Amann, Benjamin James; 47; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Behling, Zachariah...
WIBW
Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
Salina man cited after car strikes crosswalk arch downtown
A Salina man was cited after a car he was driving struck the pillar of a crosswalk arch on S. Santa Fe Avenue early this morning. Camron Glover, 27, of Salina, was northbound in the 200 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday in a 2012 Chrysler 300 when the car veered to the right and struck the pillar, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Glover left the scene, but was later taken to the police station by a relative who owns the car, Forrester said.
