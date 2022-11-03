Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Bicyclist dies after colliding with dump truck, police say
A crash involving a bicyclist and dump truck on Thursday around 9:00 a.m. is being investigated, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Early morning shooting in Sarasota leaves 1 injured, police say
Sarasota police responded to a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.
Beach Beacon
Second person arrested in Clearwater Beach beating death
CLEARWATER — A second person, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested in the killing of a bicyclist found bludgeoned to death with a tire iron on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Savonne Morrison, 18, of Land O’ Lakes was arrested Nov. 1 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and faces a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Chapman, 49, Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek announced Thursday.
Northbound lanes of Howard Frankland bridge reopen after crash
The northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge were partially closed as first responders responded to an incident
2 people hit, killed by car in St. Pete crash, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman in a wheelchair and a man crossing a street in St. Petersburg were struck and killed by a car at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say. The crash occurred on 4th Street South near 14th Avenue South when the car hit the two people, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
Tampa PD Investigating Overnight Homicide After Man Found Dead On Underpass
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are investigating an overnight shooting homicide that left one man dead. According to police, on Sunday, at 1:57 AM, Tampa Police were dispatched to the underpass at W. Hillsborough Ave and N. Dale Mabry Hwy for the report of an
Bay News 9
Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
Woman In Wheelchair And Man Struck, Killed Crossing 4th St. S In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman in a wheelchair and a man were crossing 4th St. S. near 14th Ave. S., when a sedan struck both of them around 9:30 pm on Saturday. Police say that both pedestrians died at the scene of the crash.
Clearwater Police investigate bicyclist hit, injured by vehicle in Clearwater
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue said a vehicle and bicyclist collided in Clearwater on Thursday evening.
2 struck and killed by car while crossing street in St. Petersburg
A woman in a wheelchair and a man were struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
10NEWS
Police investigating deadly crash involving Hart bus
Tampa police are currently investigating a deadly crash involving a HART bus. Drivers are warned to avoid the area.
fox13news.com
Ruskin man killed after crashing into semi that stopped for car hauler fire on I-75, troopers say
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A 31-year-old driver passed away from his injuries after colliding with a semi-truck in Sun City Center. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was heading south on Interstate 75 near the Big Bend Road exit. Meanwhile, before 3 a.m., a car hauler was ahead in the southbound lanes and a portion of it was on fire. The driver of the car hauler pulled to the outside shoulder, stopped and detached the tractor from the trailer, troopers said.
I-75 South reopens after deadly crash, car hauler fire
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to two incidents on Interstate 75 around Sun City Center and Ruskin.
29-year-old arrested, charged with allegedly killing his mother in St. Pete
One person is in custody after officials launched a homicide investigation into the suspicious death of a 60-year-old woman, St. Petersburg Police Department said.
2 killed after driver loses control of vehicle, is hit by train in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed Friday night when a motorist lost control of their vehicle and landed on train tracks, where the SUV was hit by an oncoming train, authorities said. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San...
Largo woman hit man with plank because she wasn’t ‘getting enough attention,’ police say
A Largo woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly hitting a man with a plank, according to police.
fox13news.com
2 men convicted in Bradenton smoke shop murder where brother witnesses killing on remote surveillance video
BRADENTON, Fla. - Over three years after a Bradenton smoke shop owner was murdered during a robbery - a killing that was witnessed by his own brother through a live stream of the surveillance video – two men were convicted and face life in prison. According to State Attorney...
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 13-Year-Old Joshua Morris
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joshua Morris, a missing-runaway 13-year-old. Deputies say Morris is 6 ft., around 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Morris was last seen on Nov. 3 around 2:30 p.m., walking westbound on
3 girls hit by pickup truck after running across Manatee County road, troopers say
Three girls were hurt in a Manatee County crash late Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
