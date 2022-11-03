ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Second person arrested in Clearwater Beach beating death

CLEARWATER — A second person, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested in the killing of a bicyclist found bludgeoned to death with a tire iron on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Savonne Morrison, 18, of Land O’ Lakes was arrested Nov. 1 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and faces a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Chapman, 49, Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek announced Thursday.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
SEMINOLE, FL
fox13news.com

Ruskin man killed after crashing into semi that stopped for car hauler fire on I-75, troopers say

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A 31-year-old driver passed away from his injuries after colliding with a semi-truck in Sun City Center. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was heading south on Interstate 75 near the Big Bend Road exit. Meanwhile, before 3 a.m., a car hauler was ahead in the southbound lanes and a portion of it was on fire. The driver of the car hauler pulled to the outside shoulder, stopped and detached the tractor from the trailer, troopers said.
RUSKIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy