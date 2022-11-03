Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers, Sailors end volleyball season with hard-fought regional campaigns
Earning bids to their respective regional tournaments, the Hayden and Steamboat Springs volleyball teams traveled to compete in their three-team brackets on Saturday, Nov. 5. Going up against Cedaredge and Fowler in the 2A regional, Hayden was faced with two tough opponents, especially a Fowler team that only lost one game in the regular season.
Hayden football battles injury, falls to Simla in state playoffs
Coming into the 2022 season, Hayden football head coach Matt Linsacum instilled the “trust the process” methodology into his team. His boys narrowly missed the playoffs last season, so for this year, his number one goal was to punch a ticket to the postseason. A strong 5-3 finish...
Routt County election history a reminder to get ballots in on time
Routt County’s history of close elections — six races decided by eight or fewer votes since 2003 — may be yet another reason voters want to ensure their ballots are received by the Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Human remains found in Colorado identified as missing 'Rainbow Gathering' camper
The human remains that were discovered near Adams Park earlier this year have been positively identified as Jacob Michael Cyr of Iowa, a man who was last seen in June at the controversial Rainbow Gathering event, according to the Routt County Sheriff's Office. This year, the Rainbow Gathering attracted thousands of campers to the Routt County backcountry.
Yampa Valley Housing Authority releases 165-page Brown Ranch plan
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority released the full draft of the Brown Ranch Community Development Plan last week, a 165-page document that builds on presentations about the project last month. The plan, which has been put together over the last year, includes details about the development down to the street...
Hayden Library hopes to inspire imagination with its new children’s area
After more than two years of hard work, Hayden Library Director Ana Lash is excited to welcome people inside the new children’s area during an opening celebration at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. “It was quite a fun adventure, and I’ve never realized it would take so long,” Lash...
Workforce development a top priority for regional economic council
The Northwest Colorado Development Council has identified five priority areas to focus on — many of them at the heart of local employment issues. The group was born out of an existing partnership between Routt and Moffat counties last year when it added Rio Blanco County and municipalities like Meeker and Rangely. The goal is to better organize economic development in a part of Colorado that is losing many of the extraction industry jobs it was built around.
Steamboat Secret Santas registration opens Wednesday
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9, Steamboat Secret Santas will open registration for its annual holiday present program, which pairs recipients who can’t afford presents with Secret Santas who can help “make the holidays a little less stressful and a little more magical,” according to the program. Registration for...
Routt County Climate Action Collaborative accepting community applications for board of directors
The Routt County Climate Action Collaborative is accepting community applications for its board of directors through Nov. 17. The collaborative board consists of nine members, including four community members and a representative from each of the local government partners — Routt County, Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Oak Creek and Yampa.
