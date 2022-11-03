Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Fall 2022 KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School held Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School is in the books and once again, it was a great success. Everyone earned an A+. The Fall 2022 class was held Saturday, Nov. 5, in the KTBS 3 studio. In addition to meteorologists Joe Haynes and Brian Fowler, KTBS...
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary survey results...
Daylight saving time sleep schedule adjustment tips
SHREVEPORT, La. - Turning the clock back one hour adds several health benefits to your body. One of the main reasons is because people are waking up as the sun rises which pairs best with our circadian rhythm. Circadian rhythm is a natural 24 hour hour timing where we have a lot of biological processes that continue during that time. For example, secretion of melatonin that makes us sleepy follows a circadian rhythm that is cued by light coming through our eyes.
Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop
SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
NASA Lunar Eclipse
SHREVEPORT, La. - A total lunar eclipse of the Beaver full moon is almost upon us, in what is set to be a spectacular sight for sky-watchers. KTBS 3 spoke with NASA Scientist Michelle Thaller about Tuesday morning's lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses happen only when the moon is full—at these...
Is it dry skin or eczema?
SHREVEPORT, La. - When seasons change and the temperature drops along with humidity, fall weather can dramatically affect the skin, leaving people feeling dry and itchy. October is Eczema Awareness Month, and since this itchy skin condition impacts more than 30 million people in the U.S., it’s important to be aware of the differences and avoid fall flare-ups.
Driver ejected, killed in I-220 crash Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man died Saturday morning after being ejected from his car as it rolled down an embankment, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. at Interstate 220 west at Interstate 20 West. Officers found a Toyota Avalon in the median, and while canvassing the area found the driver about 75 feet away.
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
Search for new church building ends with a "Miracle in Marshall"
Marshall, TX -- They're calling it the “Miracle in Marshall. a church congregation that was shopping for a new and bigger home is instead gifted a church building. Hill Crest Church on George Gregg Road has been shuttered since Mother’s Day of 2018. The congregation dwindled until they ultimately had to close the doors of the church.
Two shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement. The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation. "According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person, who is not...
CANCELLED - Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport.
Graduates celebrate completing Caddo Sheriff's Regional Training Academy
SHREVEPORT, La.-Graduation exercises were held Monday for the 52nd basic training class of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy at Calvary Baptist Church. Sheriff Steve Prator was guest speaker and addressed graduates and families as the class of 42 graduates officially completed training. Each graduate represented one of...
4 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-49
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people remain hospitalized -- two with life-threatening injuries -- following a major crash on Interstate 49 on Sunday night, Sheriff Steve Prator said. Just before 10 p.m., a the female driver of a Buick Verano, also occupied by a three-year-old child, was reported traveling the wrong...
Gov. Edwards to attend ribbon cutting at Cyber Innovation Center
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is making a stop in Bossier City Monday morning. He's schedule to speak at the Cyber Innovation Center and attend the ribbon cutting for the CYBER.ORG Range. That's a cybersecurity test environment used to teach K-12 students. Gov. Edwards' discussion will focus...
Voting problems? Answers from Caddo Clerk of Court
SHREVEPORT, La. - The machines you will be voting on Tuesday in Caddo Parish went out to the respective precincts on Monday. Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence told KTBS that every precinct will have backups to backups in terms of the voting machines. But if voters have any problems with the process or think their ballot isn't right then Spence has suggestions on what to do.
Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate has died
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A beloved advocate for domestic violence survivors has died. Project Celebration announced Monday that Petrina Jenkins died Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport. "She was a pillar in the...
State humane society group forms rescue in Bienville Parish
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- A call to the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office about an abandoned nursing mother and her eight puppies has led the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) to form a rescue or humane society in the area. For the past two weeks, the Humane Society has relied on...
Man accused of injuring domestic abuse victim arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted on multiple charges connected to the alleged injury of a domestic abuse victim was arrested Monday, Shreveport police said. Jeremon Stewart, 31, is charged with simple burglary, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.
SPD pension official gets blowback from councilman over $1.3M the city owes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration told a police pension official he would have to go before the city council to get more than a million dollars that the city admits to owing the fund. So Bill Wilson obliged. And he took a scolding for doing so by the...
