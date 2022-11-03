ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
NBC Sports

Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special

The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
NBC Sports

How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich

The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
NBC Sports

Giants designate Shane Lemieux for return from IR

The Giants may be getting some help on their offensive line in the near future. Guard Shane Lemieux was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday. The move opens a 21-day window for Lemieux to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period.
NBC Sports

Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays

Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
NBC Sports

What Eagles learned from self-scouting tackling issues

Nick Sirianni on Friday claimed he wasn’t concerned about the Eagles tackling issues. The Eagles’ head coach said they would work to correct those issues like they did after the Detroit game in Week 1. And they’d have an extra few days to do it this time around.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9

Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles when he surpassed the 100,000 passing yards mark (regular season and playoffs combined) for his career. He's the first player in history to achieve this feat.
NBC Sports

Eagles snap counts: Why did Quinn play so little vs. Texans?

After playing 20 snaps in his Eagles debut just three days after being traded from Chicago, defensive end Robert Quinn played just seven snaps on Thursday night against the Texans in the Eagles’ 29-17 win. What gives?. “Just the way the reps shook out yesterday is kind of how...
NBC Sports

New video doesn’t alter Alvin Kamara’s status

The NFL has not previously placed running back Alvin Kamara on paid leave, even though he’s facing felony battery charges in Nevada. Saturday’s development hasn’t changed that position. A league spokesman told PFT on Saturday that the new video from TMZ.com that purports to show the attack,...
