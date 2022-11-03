Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
NBC Sports
The Packers want everyone (specifically Aaron Rodgers) to know they tried to make a trade
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals.
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Dallas Catch Undefeated 'On Borrowed Time' Philadelphia?
The Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles next on Christmas Eve in Week 16.
San Francisco 49ers Add Former Falcons Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers are adding some wide receiver depth following the team's bye week. According to multiple reports, the Niners are signing former Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad. Last season, Sharpe caught 25 passes for 230 yards in Atlanta. He's clearly ...
Saints Sign Veteran Wide Receiver Ahead Of Monday Night Football
The New Orleans Saints are adding a veteran offensive weapon to the mix ahead of Monday Night Football vs. the Ravens. The Saints have reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Kevin White to the active 53-man roster. Several weeks ago White made a big play for the Saints with a 64-yard ...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses ILB Roquan Smith picking up team's defense
The Baltimore Ravens traded for inside linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday before the trade deadline concluded. After trades, it’s important for the players involved to pick up the team’s playbook in a rapid manner, putting in the work to get caught up. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was...
NBC Sports
Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special
The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
Odell Beckham Jr. 'In Cowboys Sights'; Dallas Checks On Free Agent WR Medical Status
Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is on the Cowboys' radar. And they are on his radar, too.
Saints final injury report for MNF vs Ravens
Week 9 for the Saints has 3 players listed as out, while wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable. Corner Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), RB Mark Ingram (knee) and LB Chase Hansen are the guys definitely not be playing.
NBC Sports
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich
The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
Odell Beckham Jr. & Cowboys ‘Big Bidding War’ with 'Medical Clearance' This Week
"I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell Beckham Jr,'' says Jay Glazer, who mentions "Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys and the Rams.''
Commanders sale huge for NFL, Bucs-Rams reaction and more
On Thursday, news came that Dan Snyder is open to offers for the Washington Commanders. Here’s what that means for the league. Dan Snyder is reportedly open to selling the Washington Commanders. The other 31 NFL ownership groups are all hoping he does so. Snyder’s exit would mean two...
NBC Sports
Giants designate Shane Lemieux for return from IR
The Giants may be getting some help on their offensive line in the near future. Guard Shane Lemieux was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday. The move opens a 21-day window for Lemieux to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period.
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
NBC Sports
What Eagles learned from self-scouting tackling issues
Nick Sirianni on Friday claimed he wasn’t concerned about the Eagles tackling issues. The Eagles’ head coach said they would work to correct those issues like they did after the Detroit game in Week 1. And they’d have an extra few days to do it this time around.
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out, Includes Cowboys as 'A Place I Can Call Home'
With reports of Odell Beckham Jr. gaining full clearance after tearing his ACL in last February's Super Bowl, he lays out what he wants from his next team - and he mentions the Cowboys.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9
Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles when he surpassed the 100,000 passing yards mark (regular season and playoffs combined) for his career. He's the first player in history to achieve this feat.
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Why did Quinn play so little vs. Texans?
After playing 20 snaps in his Eagles debut just three days after being traded from Chicago, defensive end Robert Quinn played just seven snaps on Thursday night against the Texans in the Eagles’ 29-17 win. What gives?. “Just the way the reps shook out yesterday is kind of how...
NBC Sports
New video doesn’t alter Alvin Kamara’s status
The NFL has not previously placed running back Alvin Kamara on paid leave, even though he’s facing felony battery charges in Nevada. Saturday’s development hasn’t changed that position. A league spokesman told PFT on Saturday that the new video from TMZ.com that purports to show the attack,...
Comments / 0