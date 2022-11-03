Read full article on original website
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
WBAY Green Bay
Evers touts achievements, Michels promises changes
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels included De Pere in his 11th-hour campaigning Monday. He spoke about how he wants to make changes in the state on matters like education and cracking down on crime. “Going to stand with law enforcement. Going to back the blue....
WBAY Green Bay
Johnson, Barnes back in Northeast Wisconsin before election day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat will be among the most-watched races in the country Tuesday night. Both Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Turnout in our corner of the state...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WBAY Green Bay
2022 Veterans Day offers
(WBAY) - Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. Let us know about special offers for veterans and active-duty service members in November at web@wbay.com. Offers are listed alphabetically by business or organization. This page will be updated through November 10. We are not listing events that are not meant for public attendance (such as school events or business appreciation luncheons).
WBAY Green Bay
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday’s Powerball drawing didn’t make anyone a billionaire, but it did make five people who bought tickets in Wisconsin $50,000 richer. The Wisconsin Lottery reports one of those tickets was sold in Green Bay, at the I-43 Dino Stop Shell at 3285 Cedar Hedge Lane.
WBAY Green Bay
Parents of burn victim are grateful for Pulaski's support
We sit down -- together -- with the leaders of the major political parties in Brown County to discuss Tuesday's election. With races as close as these are supposed to be, we may not know the final results for days or even weeks. Elections could be decided by lawsuits. Updated:...
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
WGNtv.com
Rapid temperature fall to begin Thursday night
An air mass change arrives late Thursday and early Friday bringing cold Canadian air to the Midwest with the coldest temperatures to date for the fall of 2022. Cold northwest winds over a warmer Lake Michigan on Saturday may generate lake effect snow on the Michigan side of the lake. By the weekend, Chicago’s afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Sturgeon Bay WI
According to the locals, legends of treachery between pirates and merchants, and dominating battles among tribes across a deadly strait, gave Door County, Wisconsin, the reverent title of “Death’s Door.”. Today, the peaceful beauty of surrounding waterways, lush pine and oak forests, and glowing sunsets draw midwestern Americans...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
WBAY Green Bay
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
Fox11online.com
Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
wearegreenbay.com
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025
If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WBAY Green Bay
Possible transformer fire in Ledgeview causes power outage
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Fire and Rescue Department tells Action 2 News a possible transformer fire caused a power outage in Ledgeview. An Action 2 News team member at the scene says the incident happened near Wayne Ln. and County Rd. X. Roads in the area are closed while crews work on a power line.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Howards Grove & Xavier celebrate state vball championships
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Howards Grove won its 4th consecutive WIAA girls volleyball championship on Saturday, sweeping St. Croix Falls in Division 3. Xavier won the Division 2 title over Sauk Prairie. Enjoy the highlights above.
