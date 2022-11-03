Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Praised For Performance At Crown Jewel
A WWE star is being praised for his recent performances, including his match at today’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event. In recent weeks on Raw, Omos has been taking part in squash matches ahead of his match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Omos and Strowman’s match at...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Date And Location Of Raw 30th Anniversary
WWE has announced when and where it will hold its upcoming 30th anniversary edition of WWE Raw, and when tickets will go on sale. WWE announced the details of the anniversary episode via its website, as well as more than 30 other live events as part of the company’s winter touring schedule for 2023.
wrestletalk.com
Hilarious Logo For Raw 30th Anniversary Revealed
The 30th anniversary of WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, is set to take place in January of 2023. The first ever episode of the show aired on January 11, 1993 from the Manhattan Center in New York City, and was headlined by the Undertaker taking on Damien Demento.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Worked Crown Jewel While Ill
A report has emerged that a top WWE star worked their match at today’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event while sick. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 emanated from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, as part of a series of premium live events held to support WWE’s 10-year partnership with the nation in support of Saudi Vision 2030.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Makes Huge Entrance At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made his ring entrance ahead of his massive Undisputed WWE Championship match and it was a big one!. Arriving in style, Logan Paul took to Instagram Live to share a perspective of the massive entrance. With big pyrotechnics and the fans going wild, there were over 75k...
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
wrestletalk.com
Update On Another Released Star Returning To WWE
There has been an update on another released WWE star that may soon be returning to WWE. Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative in July following the retirement of Vince McMahon, many former WWE stars that were let go have found their way back to the company. Most...
wrestletalk.com
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Stars Set For SmackDown November 11
Two current WWE Raw stars are set to be in Indianapolis this Friday for the WWE SmackDown taping. Per PWInsider, Raw stars Matt Riddle and the Judgment Day are set to be in town for the show. It is likely that the Raw stars are simply in town for a...
wrestletalk.com
Two Out Of Three Falls Match Announced For November 9 AEW Dynamite
A two out of three falls match between two of AEW’s top stars has been announced for the November 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. Other matches already announced for the show include The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) and Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear 2022
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has taken to Twitter to announce a new title match for the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship in a four-way match against Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Jericho and Guevara are both members of the Jericho...
wrestletalk.com
Another New Match Set For November 9 AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced another new match set between two of its top stars for the November 9 edition of AEW Dynamite. Other matches already announced for the show include The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) and Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.
wrestletalk.com
New Segment Announced For November 8 WWE NXT
A new segment has been announced for next week’s (November 8) episode of WWE NXT. On last week’s show, NXT Champion Bron Breakker teamed with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee in a losing effort to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. After the match, Von Wagner, who...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Pays Homage To Injured Star At Crown Jewel
During their big championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, a star paid homage to an “injured” member of their faction. In a hard hitting battle for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships between the Brawling Brutes and champs, the Usos, some impressive offense from Ridge Holland. Holland, channeling...
wrestletalk.com
WWE References Bullet Club By Name At Crown Jewel
WWE opened up their Forbidden Door last week, when it was announced that SmackDown’s Shinsuke Nakamura would be heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face off against Japanese legend the Great Muta on January 1. Following the announcement, ad the ew WWE regime taking effect back in July, many...
wrestletalk.com
Awesome Effect Used For WWE Crown Jewel Entrance
Forget pyro or alternate reality graphics, the newest awesome effect added to a WWE big match entrance just debuted on WWE Crown Jewel. After the an equally dramatic entrance by Scarlett and Karrion Kross ahead of their steel cage match, next to enter was Drew McIntyre. However in addition to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury Following SmackDown
A WWE SmackDown star has confirmed their injury following this week’s (November 4) episode of SmackDown. On last week’s episode of the show, Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the returning Emma in an open challenge. After Rousey’s victory, she was greeted by her friend...
wrestletalk.com
Major Heat Between Two WWE Stars?
Two WWE stars have found themselves in a heated exchange on Twitter, seemingly implying there is some major heat between the two. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman took to Twitter after his performance at Crown Jewel, praising himself and Omos for their performance on the show. In the tweet...
wrestletalk.com
Title Match Official For November 11 WWE SmackDown
Following today’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event, a new championship match has been made official for next week’s (November 11) episode of WWE SmackDown. On last night’s episode of the show, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos were confronted by the New Day, who currently hold the record for the longest WWE Tag Team Championship reign.
