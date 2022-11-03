ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'

Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy WR Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

By now, you probably have a good feel of who you’re penciling in at wide receiver every week, but bye weeks and injuries can throw a wrench into those plans. If that's the case, let our Week 10 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues help you decide who to start in this crucial week leading into the fantasy playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com

How Tom Brady & the Buccaneers went 60 yards in 35 seconds to beat the Rams

Tom Brady has made a career of clutch play, and on Sunday, he reminded everyone of his fourth-quarter prowess. In a 16-13 home win over the Rams, the Buccaneers quarterback engineered the 43rd fourth-quarter comeback of his career. "That was awesome — that was f—ing awesome," Brady said following the...
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Chargers vs. Falcons on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game

In an NFL season full of surprises, Atlanta sitting first place in the NFC South almost halfway into the year has to be one of the biggest. Against all odds, the Falcons' 4-4 record has them on top of their division — one game clear of the Buccaneers and Saints. It hasn't always been pretty, but Arthur Smith and his team have been able to grind out some wins with a run-focused offensive scheme. They'll look to stay there as they welcome Justin Herbert and the Chargers to town this weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

Why didn't Saints trade Alvin Kamara? Contract terms, weak NFC South kept RB in New Orleans

Alvin Kamara, one of the most valuable trade pieces of the 2022 season, remained with the Saints following a wild finish at the NFL trade deadline. New Orleans decided to keep Kamara, 27, as a cornerstone offensive player in a season that has seen up-and-down play at the quarterback position. And the Saints' decision to keep him certainly wasn't for a lack of interest from other teams. As reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints simply weren't interested in trading him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is Michael Thomas? Saints WR's 2022 season cut short with toe injury

Michael Thomas looked like he was en route to a bounce-back season early in his 2022 NFL campaign with the Saints. Thomas recorded three touchdowns in New Orleans' first two games and looked spry in his return from a balky ankle that had cost him the 2021 season. However, everything changed in Week 3 when he suffered an injury against the Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL power rankings: Packers, Rams, Colts fall with fading playoff hopes; Jets, Bengals climb for Week 10

Week 9 in the NFL didn't shake things up too much with the league's powerhouses, despite the fact one of them, the Bills fell in upset fashion on the road to the Jets. There's still one undefeated team in the NFC, the Eagles, as teams have turned the corner toward the second half the season and the revving up of the playoff races.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

CFL playoffs 2022: Matchups, schedule, odds for 109th Grey Cup

It's November and the CFL playoffs are about to get underway as the hunt for the Grey Cup begins this upcoming weekend. The postseason field is set with the top three clubs in the West and East divisions locked in and set to begin their march to Grey Cup glory.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Colts hire Jeff Saturday? What to know about interim head coach, from Hebron Christian Academy to ESPN

With a hulking frame, unmatched aggression and an effervescent smile, Jeff Saturday stole Colts fans' hearts during his playing career. For his second act in Indianapolis, he's hoping to give them something back: a winning football team. That's easier said than done, admittedly. Saturday, the Indy legend-turned-ESPN analyst, was hired...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

Titans vs. Chiefs final score, results: Patrick Mahomes, KC overcome Tennessee defense for OT win

The Titans entered Sunday night's game in Kansas City as underdogs, but they didn't play like underdogs. Their defense kept Patrick Mahomes on his toes all night by bringing constant pressure and blanketing his wide array of receivers. In the end, though, it wasn't enough. The Chiefs tied the game late in the fourth quarter, pulled ahead in overtime, and then got the stop they needed to seal the comeback win.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy